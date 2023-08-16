There are currently no plans to build apartments at 231, 251 or 261 South Liberty Street in Harrisonburg, according to Barry Kelley, CEO of Matchbox Realty, which owns the property.
While a representative for the realtor mentioned a parking plan for a complex with as many as 80 to 150 apartments at that property during last week’s city council meeting, Kelley clarified that these apartments would only be built if Matchbox was able to acquire the properties next door to the Daily News-Record location.
The potential apartment plan came up when discussing an application to rezone the property and others neighboring it from M-1, general industrial, to B-1C, central business conditional.
Current plans for the property entail Iceland-based Lauf Cycling moving into a space on the bottom floor of the 231 S. Liberty St. building. According to Kelley, this will be the cycling company's North American headquarters. However, other retailers may also wish to move into the right side of the building.
