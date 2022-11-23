Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, at least 30 cars began to form a line that stretched down Jefferson Street in Harrisonburg.
By 9:15 a.m., that line increased to at least 50 cars lined up to receive a free Thanksgiving meal box and turkey to prepare at home, including Douglas Mason, of Harrisonburg, and his family.
“It’s a good thing,” said Mason, who fell on hard times this year. “Helping and giving back is what it’s all about. That’s what makes the Christmas spirit bright.”
The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal box drive-thru pickup Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its facility on Ashby Avenue. Volunteers prepared 500 food bags for side dishes and Cargill donated around 700 turkeys.
Volunteers prepared 500 food bags of nonperishable items bought from Aldi grocery stores. The total cost of all the food was around $5,000 and is paid for by donations, Salvation Army staff said.
ShenValee Golf Course hosts an annual Turkey Tournament that benefits the Salvation Army. According to Justin Harpine, who organizes the event, Cargill usually donates 150 turkeys to the event. A turkey is included in the cost of registration, and participants in the tournament can choose to donate their turkey, Harpine said.
This year, Harpine said Salvation Army staff told him they were in need of turkeys as the distribution day approached, so he contacted Cargill. The company donated 700 turkeys, which were dropped off over the past few days, Harpine said.
By 10:15 a.m., the Salvation Army had distributed around 180 turkeys to an estimated 170 families, according to volunteers at the event. Many cars in the drive-thru contained multiple families.
There was no registration required for the first-come, first served distribution, said Christina Byington, director of development for the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“All we ask is how many families and how many are in their family,” Byington said. “Based on those numbers, that’s the number of bags we give and the size of the turkey.”
Mason and his family said the holidays are especially tough this year when it comes to the cost of the Thanksgiving meal, which has gone up this year from past years.
“You know, not having a job first of all, it’s been kind of hectic,” Mason said. “I’ve been out there applying to every place and not having luck so far. So, I’ve been depending on churches and organizations like this to get me through.”
The cost of a turkey and Thanksgiving dinner is up around 20% compared to last year’s prices, Farm Bureau. Not a necessary expense, families tight on cash will often forgo the extra expense of a special meal for Thanksgiving without the extra help, said Captain Duane Burleigh of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
“People are hurting. People might not have had a Thanksgiving meal — a special meal — without this,” Burleigh said.
In the drive-up line at the corps Tuesday morning, Alma Ramirez, of Rockingham, said this year has been rough financially, and getting help at Thanksgiving means a lot. Another person in line, Teresa Pifer, of Harrisonburg, said she blames the White House for the high prices of goods.
“It’s been rough,” Pifer said. “I don’t think inflation would have gone up if Biden hadn’t been in office. I blame it on the White House.”
Last year, the local Salvation Army auxiliary prepared 250 food bags, according to Karen Robles, auxiliary president.
Byington said over 600 families registered for Christmas assistance this year, which includes a holiday meal and Angel Tree gifts for kids and a handful of seniors. The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham uses those numbers to estimate how many turkeys it will need for the Thanksgiving drive-thru.
“We’re a lot busier than we were in the past,” Burleigh said, attributing the rise to the state of the economy.
