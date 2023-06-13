NEW MARKET — The Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley is seeking nominations for its third Valley Treasure Award through July 10.
The simplest way to describe The Valley Treasure Award is that it is an honor that calls attention to the unsung conservation heroes that make the Shenandoah Valley a better place to live, work and play and whose efforts go toward preserving the Valley's culture for the next generation to enjoy.
This award first transpired when the Alliance received an anonymous donation from someone it would have considered a "Valley Treasure" — which caused board members to recognize the need for those community members doing exceptional work to be recognized.
According to Kim Sandum — who has been working for the Alliance since 2007 and currently serves as the Rockingham County Coordinator— a conservation hero is someone who does the work that helps push and expand upon the mission of the the Alliance.
"There are wonderful people doing great work quietly, and we want to recognize them," Sandum stated.
The mission of the Alliance is to inform and engage people to protect the natural resources, cultural heritages and rural character of our region. With that being said, heroes' work comes in many forms from historic site preservation to natural resource conservation and all the rivers and roads in between.
"[We treasure these individuals] because they are the ones who add capacity to the work that we do," noted Maya Alexander — who works as the community engagement manager for the Alliance.
Dr. Charles Ziegenfus — who passed away in late March — was the recipient of the 2021 Valley Treasure Award. Ziegenfus was a professor of field ornithology at James Madison University and spent decades researching, banding and tracking migrations and local bird populations. Last year's honoree was Lynn Cameron who was selected because of her work toward the creation of a Shenandoah Mountain Scenic Area in the George Washington National Forest.
All nominations for the 2023 Valley Treasure Award must be received by July 10 through the digital form found online at shenandoahalliance.org/valley_treasure/.
Submission forms can also be downloaded and emailed to valleytreasure@shenandoahalliance.org or mailed to PO Box 674, New Market.
The Valley Treasure Award is open to anyone in the Shenandoah Valley including landowners, community leaders, community members, natural resource professionals and more — with the exception of current Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley employees. The submission form consists of writing a brief summary on what the nominee has accomplished and why they would be considered a conservation hero for the Valley.
A Valley Treasure is someone who has made a meaningful and positive impact on preserving the land, water, communities and way of life in the Shenandoah Valley and could be described as someone who has done exceptional work, contributed substantively, demonstrated exemplary service and commitment or inspired other people to get involved in their field.
All nominations will be reviewed by a small committee made up of two Alliance board members, one Alliance staff member and two community members. The recipient of this honor will be recognized at a virtual award ceremony in early fall — date and time to be announced — and will receive a $500 cash stipend.
"At Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, it’s our job to advocate, educate and connect people to conserve the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region. But we know we don’t do this work alone, and we are grateful to and want to recognize community members who are also quietly working towards our vision for the region — where our way of life is sustained by rural landscapes, clean streams and rivers, and thriving communities,” said Kate Wofford — executive director for the Alliance.
