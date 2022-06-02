National Philanthropy Day, observed annually in November, is a celebration of how acts of generosity enhance the community, according to a press release.
The observance is put on by the Association for Fundraising Professionals Shenandoah Chapter, a local chapter of a national trade group that includes development experts, nonprofits and business leaders.
The chapter is accepting nominations for the upcoming National Philanthropy Day Awards Ceremony, scheduled for Nov. 21 at Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center.
The ceremony and luncheon will recognize individuals from nonprofits, public and private spheres for outstanding philanthropic efforts in the community across the categories of Youth in Philanthropy, Corporate Philanthropist, Spirit of Philanthropy, Individual Philanthropist and Sandra S. Neff Executive Fundraising Award.
Last year’s winners included Bob Wade Subaru, which won the Corporate Philanthropist award.
Membership in the Association for Fundraising Professionals is not required to nominate someone for the awards. To make a nomination, visit tinyurl.com/shenandoahNPD. Nominations are due by Aug. 31.
“We open the nominations with enthusiasm this year,” said Trisha Blosser, National Philathropy Day chair for the Association of Fundraising Professionals, in a press release.
