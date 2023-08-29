WINCHESTER — For most people, it’s no big deal to walk into a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles branch and take the knowledge exam required to obtain a driver’s license.
But that’s not always the case for people with intellectual or emotional impairments. Some freeze up because they get overwhelmed by the number of questions or the pressure to pass. Others are visual learners who have difficulty understanding written questions. Still others can’t properly prepare for the test because they are unable to comprehend or process the Virginia DMV Driver’s Manual.
Access Independence Inc. of Winchester recently initiated a driver’s education course to help people who face barriers to obtaining a license. It’s overseen by Melody Crossway, the nonprofit’s pre-employment transition services manager who joined the organization last August.
“Twenty years ago, when I first started in this field, I had a young lady who wanted to drive,” Crossway said Friday during an interview at Access Independence’s offices at 324 Hope Drive. “At that time, if you had a developmental disability or, a lot of times, a physical disability, you would just get looked at and passed along. They would say, ‘You have a disability. You’ll never drive.’”
That didn’t sit well with Crossway. She challenged the perception that people with disabilities can’t drive by working patiently with the young lady until she was comfortable enough to take the DMV’s knowledge exam.
“It took her two-and-a-half years of study and practicing, but she got her driver’s license,” Crossway said. “And that was the conduit that got her a job.”
Crossway continued working with aspiring drivers with special needs in the years that followed, and reached out to school systems in the Northern Shenandoah Valley to see what special steps they take, if any, to help people with disabilities study and successfully complete the written exam. She learned that local schools do indeed offer support and special considerations to help those students prepare for the test, but the amount of time they could spend with each student was limited due to the high number of other young people that had to be taught.
One of the local school systems gave Crossway permission to help a student with autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) by teaching a driver’s ed course at a slower pace than what schools could offer, with segments of information broken down into smaller chunks that were more easily processed.
The course began with a pre-test and ended with a post-test. Crossway said that allowed her to gauge the student’s existing knowledge and ability to retain information, and revealed areas where a different teaching method, such as pictorial supports or flash cards, would work better.
“We were able to identify his gaps,” Crossway said. “We spent a whole lot of time practicing [the rules of the highway] with Matchbox cars and using a visual board of roads to practice on, then we would make cards on what we learned. ... It made things break down in a way that he could understand better.”
After eight one-hour sessions, Crossway said the student was ready to go to a DMV branch and take the exam.
“You’re allowed to take the learner’s [permit] test three times,” she said, noting a person can miss up to five questions and still pass. “After the third time, they say you have to take a driving improvement course that’s another eight hours in order to earn three more chances.”
The young man failed in his first test attempt, but the DMV gave him a printout of the results to show him where he needed to improve. Crossway said he took the printout to her, and she gave him two more sessions to refresh the information and calm his nerves.
“He passed on the second try,” she said. “I know folks without any barriers who have to take the test three or more times. It’s the anxiety and the way the questions are worded.”
With another success under her belt, Crossway and Access Independence decided to create a driver’s ed course and open it up to all area residents with special needs. Since the first sessions were held in April, eight students have enrolled and five have passed the written DMV test. As for the remaining three, Crossway said they’re ready to try again.
Students who pass the written exam receive a learner’s permit that allows them to drive with a qualified adult, but they can’t obtain a driver’s license until they pass the DMV’s behind-the-wheel test. Access Independence does not offer on-the-road training, but Crossway said some independent driving schools in the region, including Valley Driving School, work with aspiring drivers who have special needs.
Crossway’s sessions are held at Access Independence in Winchester, but she can meet clients elsewhere if it’s more convenient.
“We can do it all remotely, even via Zoom,” she said, noting she also has a virtual reality headset that students can use if they’re having trouble understanding driving scenarios.
Perhaps the best part of the course is the cost.
“If you have a documented disability, it’s free,” Crossway said. “We ask that folks go through the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services first for a referral ... and they cover the cost of the course.”
If a potential student can’t get a referral, Crossway said Access Independence will pay for the course through grants it receives.
Crossway’s sessions are available to anyone of driving age who has special needs.
“If I find a 60-year-old man that always wanted to drive but was told 40 years ago he wasn’t allowed to because of a disability, we’re going to prove them wrong,” Crossway said.
To learn more about Access Independence’s course for aspiring drivers with special needs, speak with your vocational counselor at the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services or reach out to Access Independence via its website, accessindependence.org.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.