Nonprofit medical clinic Healthy Community Health Centers will host its annual Children’s Health Day on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The event will be held at HCHC Stone Port, near Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg, and will act as an ending celebration to the clinic’s National Health Center Week program.
The event will be free to attend and will focus on health education. It will feature activities such as games, face painting, free child ID prints by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, first responder touch-a-truck and more, according to a press release.
Children attending the event will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies and can also receive a free dental care kit and a free bike helmet, according to the release.
