Starting Monday, eligible nonprofits can begin registering for the fifth annual Great Community Give, which takes place on April 20.
According to a press release from The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, nonprofits that have an IRS 501(c)(3) tax status and are located in or serve Harrisonburg and Rockingham County can register at www.greatcommunitygive.org. Registration ends on Feb. 2.
GCG 2021 raised $1.77 million, bringing the GCG grand total to $3.39 million over four years.
According to Amanda Bomfim, program officer with The Community Foundation, the 2022 goal is $1.8 million.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.