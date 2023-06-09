Planned railroad maintenance by Norfolk Southern will impact travel in Harrisonburg starting Thursday, the city announced in a press release.
The project will include significant “side street” (east/west) temporary road closures from East Gay Street to Charles Street including Kratzer Road, Washington Street and Liberty Street, the press release stated.
A schedule of railroad maintenance work provided to Harrisonburg Public Works by Norfolk Southern is as follows:
• June 8 to 21: Kratzer Road railroad crossing maintenance
• June 13 to 16: Washington Street and Liberty Street railroad crossing maintenance
Detour signs will guide travelers on North Main Street from East Gay Street stretching to Charles Street. Northbound Liberty Street travelers will be detoured at Edom Road to Route 42 and southbound travelers will be detoured at Charles Street, the press release stated.
Those traveling through this area are strongly advised to utilize Route 11 and Route 42 as much as possible to avoid congestion during the project time frame. Neighboring residents and businesses should not be affected by the temporary road closures, the press release stated.
