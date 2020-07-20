McGAHEYSVILLE — Basketball legend Ralph Sampson’s grandparents, George and Josephine Blakey, bought their farm in McGaheysville for $6,000 to $7,000 roughly 80 years ago, according to Sampson.
On that land they raised their children, agriculture products and mixed their lives with the soil.
Eventually, though, the farm had to be cut up between George and Josephine’s descendants — no easy task when they had nine sons and three daughters.
“It just took a long time,” said Sarah Sampson, Ralph Sampson’s mother and the 10th child of George and Josephine Blakey. “Nobody was fussing about it.”
She said there was no animosity between family members as the various parts of the property had to be appraised for those who decided they did not want a stake in the farm and would sell to other family members who wanted to continue with the farm. The process took about five years, Sarah Sampson said.
On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam was at the Blakey farm, where he ceremonially signed the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act.
Now that the law is passed, no one else will have to go through what the descendants of George and Josephine Blakey had to do in keeping their farm whole.
“That’s what I’m glad for,” Sarah Sampson said. “It really took a long time.”
The law helps streamline the process of retaining farm properties for those who wish to continue the operation while fairly compensating those who do not, and keeping families on generational land without the risk of developers offering unfair prices for land to estranged family or distant relations who may have inherited part of the property, according to Virginia’s Legislative Information System.
The bill was passed unanimously in the Virginia House of Delegates and the state Senate and went into effect on July 1, also according to Virginia’s Legislative Information System.
“We built this unified, diverse group of people who had a real task,” said Ebonie Alexander, the executive director of the Black Family Land Trust.
Bettina Ring, the Virginia secretary of agriculture and forestry, said the process around inheriting land is a common issue to keeping farms in family hands.
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King called agriculture “critical” to the economic development and welfare of the county. Rockingham is the state’s largest agricultural county.
“This is just another step to that preservation,” King said of how the law will help keep farm operations whole.
In 1920, nearly a million American farms, or one of out of 14, were owned by African Americans, according to Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
Only 1.4% of farmers are now African American, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture 2017 Farm Census.
McClellan said families’ properties, such as farms, can be sources of inter-generational wealth and help to keep a connection to family ancestors.
“My grandfather was in World War I and all nine boys were in World War I or World War II, so the history is very strong,” Ralph Sampson said of the family’s connection with the McGaheysville farm.
After the signing, Northam took questions on the COVID-19 pandemic and said the state’s plan to keep the decision about reopening schools in the hands of localities, accounting for differences in regions and coronavirus cases.
“It’s just an example that one size doesn’t fit all,” Northam said. “Especially out here in the rural areas, such as in Southwest Virginia where the [classes] are a bit smaller, they can space out, they can encourage the children to wear masks, where as in the more urban, heavily-populated areas, they’re needing to go virtual.”
Northam said Virginia government workers are looking at how to use CARES Act funding to help improve broadband, especially given the internet’s role in remote learning, which has become more popular as students are forced to learn from home.
Concern for workers in the Shenandoah Valley and the Eastern Shore was a factor that led to Virginia passing first in the nation temporary enforceable standards for employers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Northam.
“We talk about our frontline workers, and some of those frontline workers were in food production plants, and so we had a lot of dialogues while this COVID-19 has evolved,” he said.
Northam said his administration heard from workers worrying that their workplaces would be places were the virus could spread rapidly.
“Whether it be in meat processing companies or nursing homes or hospitals, transparency should be really important to all of us in Virginia,” Northam said.
