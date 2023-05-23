From ice cream to donuts to whipped cream covered waffles, Harrisonburg eateries have been known to satisfy one's sweet tooth, and the city's newest cake bakery will be celebrating its grand opening this week with some special events.
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened to the public on April 15 and has been baking cakes and whipping frosting in store — located at 1625 East Market Street — ever since. Now a national franchise, Nothing Bundt Cakes got its humble start in Las Vegas when two women — one who had a talent for baking cakes and the other a no-fail recipe for frosting — combined forces in 1997 and started their own bakery.
The franchise has been popular in the Midwest and in Texas for years, but it has slowly made its way to the East Coast and the first bakery to pop up in the Shenandoah Valley is owned by husband and wife Mark and Kitty McFarland.
Neither Mark nor Kitty have any background in the cake baking industry, but they were looking for a change of pace. When they learned about Nothing Bundt Cakes from a friend who owns several of the stores, they decided to take the chance with the brand themselves. Mark — a native of Winchester — made a career out of racing NASCAR nearly 20 years ago. He met Kitty in North Carolina and the two spent years traveling. When raising a family of three boys came into the picture, the McFarlands knew they had to find someplace to settle.
"We wanted to pick an area that was close to Winchester, and this was just a great area [that we had traveled through frequently]," explained McFarland. "We always thought [Harrisonburg] would be a great place to land and were looking to get into something that we could pass along [to our kids] someday."
The process of bringing a Nothing Bundt Cakes to the Shenandoah Valley — from planning to putting the finishing touches on construction — took about one year. Since its soft opening in April, the team has been working to keep inventory in the fridge and start spreading the word about the new treats on the street.
The Harrisonburg location will be hosting the following events and promotions in order to make the grand opening of their storefront a bit sweeter:
- On Wednesday, May 24, at 3 p.m. a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held with the city of Harrisonburg mayor and Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.
- Thursday, May 25, is First Responder Appreciation Day and all police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel will receive 20% off their purchase.
- Friday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. is Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Benefit Day in which 20% of sales will go directly towards benefiting BRAFB.
- On Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the first 300 customers in store will receive a free confetti bundlet cake.
Nothing Bundt Cakes specializes in eleven flavors — including classics like red velvet, lemon and chocolate chip — of bundt style cakes, each topped with signature cream cheese frosting. Though they are all the same shape, the cakes come in a variety of different sizes for a variety of different occasions. Their new storefront also provides a "one stop shop" where customers can find candles, mugs, balloons, cards and other gifts while waiting for their cakes to be wrapped up and ready to go.
The best part, according to Mark, is being able to bring people joy with the already well-known and well-loved products they sell.
"We're making someone's event that much better and it feels good," Mark said.
According to Mark, tasting is believing. In the weeks prior to their initial opening, the bakery gave out more than 200 dozen free samples — a habit they plan to continue.
"Once you taste the cake, [you'll know] there's no comparison to it anywhere else you go," Mark stated. "If people are looking for cake, this is the place to come."
Nothing Bundt Cakes is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact the Harrisonburg bakery by calling 540-208-2141.
