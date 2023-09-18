NASHVILLE — With the release of a new single, there's a fresh singer and songwriting storyteller forging her path deep in the country music capital of the world who has a bit of a history with Harrisonburg.
Maddie Lenhart traces her deepest roots back to Warrenton where she grew up with a song on her lips. She recalled "always wanting to be a singer" and entering every talent show she could throughout middle and high school. After graduating, she followed the traditional path of continuing her education at James Madison University — where she became an active member of an acapella group called Unaccompanied.
"I was looking for an outlet to scratch the [musical] itch," Lenhart said, "and it turned out to single-handedly be the best part of my college experience. I made life long friends who shared my same love of music."
Even though singing was one of her greatest passions, she found herself lacking the confidence or courage it took to pursue a serious music career. As her senior year — and a degree in political science — came to a close, however, she took a huge step in the music direction by picking up and moving from Virginia to Tennessee.
"My whole life," Lenhart remarked, "I'd been trying to talk myself out of it."
She expressed that many of her close companions didn't think she was serious about the move — until she signed an electronic lease for a house she'd never seen before. The idea of moving and the initial move wasn't scary at all, but Lenhart admits that it was difficult to adjust to life in a brand new city where everyone seemed so far ahead when she wasn't quite sure where to start.
Lenhart took a job with a licensing company for musicians and while she was still part of the music industry, she was unhappy with where she was at. So she took another leap, quit her job and started writing full-time.
"Nothing ever felt more right for me," Lenhart said.
The country musician's first single called "Sober" was released on all major streaming platforms for the first time on Sept. 8. The song — written with the help of Sam Blasko and Aubrey Toone — tells the story of an unrequited love between two best friends and pulls from the real-life experiences of each of the song's writers.
"Putting your own song out to the world is scary," Lenhart said, "but everyone has made me feel so loved and supported so far."
Lenhart doesn't plan on stopping at just one song and mentioned that her greatest goal is to write great songs every day until her voice is heard.
Listeners can find Lenhart on all streaming platforms and can stay connected to her country music adventure by following @maddiel0u on Instagram.
