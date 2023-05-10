For the past 13 years, a single street in Harrisonburg gets closed down for the day and is converted into a track lined with spectators cheering for their favorite soap box derby racers.
Young people, ranging in age from 6 to 20 years old gather together at the top of the hill to test the speed — some reaching more than 25 miles per hour — of their gravity powered cars, each built from scratch. This uniquely American competition has roots that go back to the early 1930’s when a newspaper photographer caught a group of young boys racing hand-built carts down a side street and offered to officiate a race for them. Newspapers across the country took hold of the trend and the All American Soap Box Derby was born.
Today, the Soap Box Derby has grown to be an international nonprofit organization whose mission is to build knowledge and character, and to create meaningful experiences through collaboration and fair and honest competition.
Harrisonburg’s local derby — organized by the Rockingham Rotary Club — will take place Saturday, May 27, on Research Drive. Racers should plan to be at the track no later than 8 a.m.
“We are thrilled to host the Annual Soap Box Derby once again,” said Matt Findley, Soap Box Committee chair. “This event has become a cherished tradition that brings our community together and showcases the incredible talent and creativity of our participants. We invite everyone to join us on May 27 for an unforgettable day of racing and family fun.”
Members of the Rotary Club put in hours of work to ensure that the race is a safe, positive experience for everyone involved. The club even has extra cars kept from over the years for any family that wishes to race but cannot afford the time and money it takes to construct a car of their own.
Racers are divided into three different classes, based on age and weight. The winner of each class will be qualified to compete in the world championship held in Akron, Ohio this summer.
Registration for the Harrisonburg derby is open now through May 20. Both individuals and teams are able to sign up and should do so through the official Rotary Soap Box Derby website at https://www.soapboxderby.org/harrisonburg.aspx.
For specific driving and race car related questions, Thomas Rea can be contacted via email at trea@bankofthejames.com or by phone at 540-239-0023.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available for local businesses and organizations looking to support this exciting community event. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Charles Hendricks via email at charles@thegainesgroup.com or by phone at 540-383-4748.
