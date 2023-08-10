The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announced a program it hosted in Harrisonburg had high demand this summer.
Its summer Neighborhood Produce Market is a mobile, fresh food pantry that was open from June 21 to Aug. 1. The food bank partnered with James Madison University’s Gus Bus, a traveling library with volunteers who read to local children in their neighborhoods.
Over 4,900 individuals visited the produce market total this summer, according to a press release. The people who visited the produce market came from over 1,000 households in Harrisonburg.
The 4,952 total visitors to the Neighborhood Produce Market reflects an 85% increase from the number of visitors it had in summer, 2022, according to the release.
The mobile produce market gets some of its food from the Farm To Family program of the Virginia Federation of Food Banks. The Farm to Family program is based on the idea that nonprofits can support local farmers while providing healthy produce to residents in need.
The summer Neighborhood Produce Market also gets some items from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Cooperative, a regional produce cooperative of Feeding America food banks.
The market made stops in 20 total neighborhoods of Harrisonburg. It stopped at 4 different neighborhoods every night, along with the Gus Bus and visited each neighborhood twice throughout the summer, the release said.
