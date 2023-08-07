The National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a special weather statement Monday for the mid-Atlantic region of the United States at 12:05 p.m.
It also issued a tornado warning across counties Virginia including Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
According to the alert, severe thunderstorms are expected to break out over the region, west of the Blue Ridge Mountains between noon and 3 p.m. and east of the mountains between 4 and 8 p.m. on Monday.
Rockingham County and Harrisonburg lie slightly to the west of the Blue Ridge in the Shenandoah Valley. The brunt of the weather should hit Harrisonburg and the surrounding towns between 3 and 6 p.m., according to lead meteorologist Andrew Snyder from the Baltimore-Washington NWS office.
“There is a significant threat for damaging and locally destructive hurricane-force winds, along with the potential for large hail and tornadoes, even strong tornadoes,” said the alert.
Snyder said it's a particularly strong weather system for this time of year. The weather is not the result of a hurricane.
The alert advises residents to be indoors when the storms arrive and review other severe weather safety procedures.
For more information on alerts, visit https://www.weather.gov/
