Harrisonburg art gallery OASIS Fine Art & Craft hosted a fundraiser for those affected by the war in Ukraine on Friday.
The event was organized by Bob Bersson, a member of the gallery. The first Artists for Ukraine fundraiser was also held at OASIS. Bersson said that some works were expected to sell quickly.
“Jewelry, ceramics, different types of glassworks,” Bersson said, listing the items available. “Photographs are popular. It’s so wide-ranging.”
The fundraiser featured works of art donated by gallery members and other local artists. Visitors at the gallery were able to pay whatever they wanted for donated works, with all proceeds going to the Mennonite Central Committee, which will then distribute the donations to those affected by the war in Ukraine.
Bersson also explained that the first Artists for Ukraine fundraiser was held at OASIS in June, 2022. Bersson said the group had raised more than $14,000 through its fundraisers.
The fundraiser was initially set to be at OASIS only for Friday evening, but Bersson and Sarah Locke, head of OASIS’ exhibition committee, later decided to have the fundraiser available for the entire weekend.
Locke, who is a founding member of OASIS, explained that the fundraiser didn’t quite go as they had planned. The musician they had scheduled was unable to perform that evening. Despite this, Locke explained, the gallery was still happy to host the fundraiser.
“We’ve always enjoyed doing it,” Locke said. “Our artists, a lot of them give to it. We support the cause.”
Locke also said she donated some pieces from her personal collection.
Nancy Ridgway, who has lived in Harrisonburg for two and a half years, came to see the new exhibition, which also debuted on Friday. She also viewed the items on offer for the fundraiser.
“I think OASIS has always been community- supported,” Ridgway said. “They support the community, and the community supports them.”
Bersson said that the event raised $250 on Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.