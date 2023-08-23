Harrisonburg-based art studio OASIS Fine Art and Craft published its September events schedule last Tuesday in a press release. The studio announced events from Aug. 26 through Sept. 28.
OASIS will host its “Artists for Ukraine” fundraiser on Sept. 1 for “First Friday.” From 5 to 7 p.m. the studio will have donated artwork for sale. The fundraiser will utilize a “free will offering” model, with donated works unpriced. Instead, visitors will pay whatever they like for the works. All proceeds will benefit those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The event will be organized by Bob Bersson, an OASIS member and former James Madison University professor, who organizes similar events throughout the region.
The studio will also be participating in the JMU Block Party on Saturday. JMU freshmen will be invited to put their painted handprints on one of the studio’s windows facing Water Street. The handprints will stay up until next year’s Block Party, when the next group of freshmen arrive. The studio will also feature live music and a henna tattoo artist.
Additionally, the studio will debut its “Artistry of Music” show on Sept. 1. The show will feature artworks in a variety of media from different studio artists. The show will be on display from Sept. 1 – 27.
The studio’s Water Street window gallery will also feature paintings by Ralph Sampson Sr. during this time. All proceeds from the sales of Sampson’s paintings will go to Just One Women's Circle, a local advocacy group which provides scholarships to women in the community as well as providing them with networking resources.
The studio will host a mask making session on Sept. 16. In anticipation of the Masquerade Ball at Hotel Madison on Oct. 7, local artist Janet Marshman will host a mask making session at the studio from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Mask making supplies will be provided. Anyone who wishes to attend must sign up online. Registration is free of charge.
On Sept. 28, the studio will welcome Eastern Mennonite University students to downtown Harrisonburg. Lollipops will be available for the first 300 EMU students to visit the studio.
Register for OASIS’ mask making event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/make-a-masquerade-mask-tickets-667089601957?aff=oddtdtcreator
For more information, visit https://www.oasisfineartandcraft.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.