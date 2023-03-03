The Virginia fire season started Feb. 15, and fire officials throughout the Valley offered tips on how folks can avoid sparking an accidental flame — which can turn into a blaze within minutes.
The spring fire season runs until April 30.
Fires are more likely during this time because of elevated winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels on the forest floor, which “cured” all winter without the shade from tree foliage, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.
“In the summertime, the idea of a fire escaping is low because vegetation is low,” David Powell, a forester at the James River District, said.
Powell said that windy days with no humidity are a recipe for wildfires during the season. Wind can dry out vegetative fuels on the ground and spread fire rapidly.
A majority of fires throughout Virginia are human-related, Powell said. He gave the examples of campfires, folks burning debris and trash in their yards, and powerlines.
If people want to have a fire ring in their backyard, Powell said residents should clear out the surrounding area and make sure nothing can burn within 30 feet. Having a garden hose nearby is also a good idea, he suggested.
A common mistake Powell said he sees is when people think they’ve put a fire out, but still-hot coals spark up when the wind hits them.
“Just because you don’t see flames doesn’t mean it’s out cold,” Powell said.
Once a fire starts, several factors dictate how hard it will be to put it out, Powell explained. A steep hill can make the fire climb quickly, since heat rises and warms vegetative fuel further up the hill. Humidity and wind, as well as fuels on the ground, also play a part.
“Looking at those factors and how they play into each other can paint a picture on how difficult it will be to put a fire out,” Powell said.
There are several areas in the county that are especially susceptible to fire, according to Rockingham County Fire Marshal Joe Mullins. Those areas are called wildland urban interface areas, which is where urban structures meet undeveloped forest and vegetative fuels.
Several developments in Massanutten sit against Shenandoah National Park or woodland and are susceptible to fire, Mullins said. That doesn’t rule out the rest of the county though.
“Anywhere that you have an area that has dry fuels in it, such as grass or woodland patch, [and] there’s a lot of those in the county,” Mullins said.
Even though it’s less common, there’s a handful of wildland urban interface areas in the city too, Matt Tobia, Harrisonburg Fire Department chief, said.
There are a handful of houses near Edith J. Carrier Arboretum that are susceptible to fires during dry weather, Tobia said. Diamond Court in the eastern part of the city is another wildland urban interface area.
“This is where we need members of the community to help us help them,” Tobia said. He suggested a 720-foot buffer around houses in the city that border woodland.
For the majority of cases, fire is prohibited in the city and county, authorities said.
The only fires allowed in the city are fire pits, Tobia said.
In the county however, residents can obtain a burn permit to burn brush and landscape waste. People aren’t allowed to burn any trash, asphalt shingles, plastic and rubber.
People can obtain a burn permit by calling 540-564-8297 and can activate the permit at least 10 minutes before they start burning by calling 540-434-4436.
During fire season, the state has a 4 p.m. burn law that bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of dry woods or dry grass that could carry fire to the woods.
Burning is allowed between 4 p.m. and midnight as long as the burner takes proper precautions and attends the fire at all times. Violation of the 4 p.m. burn law is a class 3 misdemeanor and with a fine up to $500.
Mullins said he’s seen a lot of human mistakes that have led to accidental fires — from improperly disposed of smoke materials to hot coals discarded from stoves.
“The human part of it is the biggest piece of the pie,” he said.
