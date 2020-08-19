Voters in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and other parts of the commonwealth have multiple avenues to have their voice heard in the November election, according to Bill Ney, the spokesman and vice chair of the Harrisonburg Electoral Board.
A long tried and true method is voting in person, Ney said.
All precincts and polling locations in the city and county are slated to be open on Election Day with protective measures in place, such as masks and dividers, as well as volunteers wearing masks and gloves, according to Ney and Lisa Gooden, the voter registrar of Rockingham County.
“We’re trying to make it as safe as possible for the voters,” Gooden said.
Curbside voting will be available in county and city precincts, according to Gooden and Ney. Curbside voting requires voters to provide their ID, which officials will check. If the person is registered to vote at that polling location, volunteers or precinct staff will provide the voter with a ballot. When the voter has finished, the volunteer or official will take the ballot and file it.
Gooden said curbside voting helps those who are concerned about COVID-19 or have mobility issues, but no reason is required to request curbside voting.
However, other methods than in-person voting allow registered voters to cast their ballot while avoiding crowds, according to Gooden and Ney.
Absentee ballots will also be available. Beginning this year, Virginians can apply for an absentee ballot without having to provide an excuse or reason to obtain one, according to Ney.
However, some applications for absentee ballots are being denied, according to Gooden.
The county has received multiple requests that were not completely filled in with all the required information, such as the last four digits of the applicant’s Social Security number, Gooden said.
She said voters must fill in all the required information or a denial letter is sent back explaining that more information is needed to confirm the ability to vote.
“That will help speed up the processing of their application,” Gooden said of voters providing all the necessary information.
Applications for absentee ballots can be obtained by phone or in person at the city and county voter registrar’s offices, as well as online through the Virginia Department of Elections.
Absentee ballots will not be mailed until Sept. 18 and ballots must be postmarked or hand-delivered to the voter registrar’s office by Nov. 3 — Election Day.
Ney said the U.S. Postal Service has an extra roughly three days to deliver votes to the registrar’s office by noon on Nov. 6. He said that even before the issues that recently brought the Postal Service under scrutiny, sometimes mail can be misplaced and that could lead to mail-in ballots being delivered too late.
“Those things happen,” Ney said. If voters are worried about such delays, they can always submit their ballot in person to the registrar’s office, he said.
Absentee ballots will also include an individualized bar code for voters to track their ticket and make sure it has been delivered, according to Ney. He said other states have used a similar technique in previous elections.
In addition to absentee, voters can go in person to either the Harrisonburg City Hall or the Rockingham County Administration Center and place their vote in person between Sept. 18 and Oct. 31, according to Ney and Gooden.
“Absolutely all registered voters can go in and vote,” Ney said. “This way, no one would have to worry about crowds and we could possibly have 60 to 70% of voters vote before Election Day.”
He said the estimate is based on data from other states in previous elections, as well as accounting for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gooden said her goal is to set up a polling location in the Board of Supervisors meeting room to provide more space for in-person early voters. Gooden and Ney said curbside voting will also be available during the early in-person voting period.
“People just don’t want to face our long lines on Election Day,” Ney said of the different methods used to ensure safe voting options. “It’s giving everybody more chances to vote.”
