Under the glow of Wednesday's warm, late-spring sunshine Mary Godinez — who owns Cross Keys Farm along with her husband Raul — picked ripe red and yellow raspberries into pint-size containers in preparation for another season filled with harvesting and selling fresh produce.
Cross Keys Farm is a seasonal farmers market offering fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs that officially opens for the season Thursday, June 1, and will remain open through September.
Godinez grew up on a sheep farm just down the road and recalled helping tend her mother's vegetable and flower garden from an early age. She worked through degrees at several colleges in Virginia and after a brief career in restaurant management, she started a position in landscape design. She met her husband — who was raised working in the orchards of the state of Washington — shortly before starting a farmers market of her own that would combine her background in horticulture and his knowledge of growing fruit.
The Godinezes currently grow countless varieties of produce on 30 acres that has a history as vibrant and flavorful as the fruits and vegetables themselves.
As the story goes, it was after the Civil War when Godinezes great-grandmother had the property deeded in her name. Over the course of the next century, the farmland was worked and passed down through the women of the family — which was immensely unusual for the time.
Godinez acquired the farm when it was split among her and her sisters. In the spring of 2018, she and her husband started planting to fulfill a vision of his and it has taken this long — nearly five years — for the fruit trees and other crops to grow healthy enough for notable production. Since that first fruit tree planting, the Godinezes have consistently worked to build out their small-scale farming operation that focuses on direct to consumer sales and sustainable growing practices.
"It isn't always rainbows and roses," Godinez said, "but it's still a great life and people need to see where their food comes from and how its grown."
Godinez remembered that her first customer who came to the market several years ago asked exclusively for sweet corn and cantaloupe. The problem with that request is that early June is simply not the season for those types of crops.
"I explained that we grow everything we sell," Godinez said, "thus everything is seasonal."
Relying solely on produce grown in-house has its disadvantages as a farmer in a competitive market, but having access to a diverse selection of locally, sustainably grown food is invaluable to consumers.
"I like to tell people that I'm eating all this too," Godinez expressed. "I have no more desire to eat crud than anybody else does, so we try to make sure that everything is grown as clean as we can."
The market space itself is a humble garden shed with nothing but a small parking lot and a lively flower bed sitting between it and Cross Keys Road. Even so, the amount of dedication and hard work is obvious once a visitor realizes that every single product sold inside was grown, baked or canned by Godinez and her husband. Two years ago, the couple decided to introduce pick-your-own options to the farm — an idea that was met with much success.
What makes Cross Keys Farm stand out among the rest is genuine farm-to-table experience it fosters when paired with Godinezes passion for fresh food and healthy cooking.
"Food is either your greatest poison or best medicine," Godinez stated. "I live by that policy and I want other people [to be able to] live by that policy."
As with many farms across the Old Dominion, seasonal produce is coming on several weeks ahead of schedule. For June, Cross Keys Farm will be offering pick-your-own and prepicked raspberries in addition to lettuce, kohlrabi, rhubarb, asparagus, onions, radishes and carrots. Consumers also have the opportunity to purchase Peter Rabbit Passes — which replaces a traditional CSA program by allowing people to pay a single price for five half-bushel boxes they are able to fill themselves throughout the season.
In addition to running the farm and market on Cross Keys, the Godinezes operate the only commercial grafting business on the east coast and spend the entire month of April — after getting their spring crops in the ground — each year traveling to other farms to work with thousands upon thousands of trees.
The market at Cross Keys Farm is located at 3022 Cross Keys Road in Harrisonburg and will be open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
