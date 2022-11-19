One person died following a crash Saturday morning at the Interstate 64 and Interstate 81 interchange.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said at 6:17 a.m. on Saturday, a tractor-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 64 and took the Interstate 81 southbound ramp.
As the tractor-trailer was merging, it ran off the road and went into a guardrail, Geller said. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81, where it hit a pickup truck.
Geller said the driver and passenger in the tractor-trailer were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
An individual in the pickup truck died at the scene. Geller did not name the victim.
She said the tractor-trailer was carrying chicken waste, which spilled across the travel lanes. The Virginia Department of Transportation is investigating damage to the overpass bridge.
Interstate 81 fully reopened at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to VDOT.
There were two secondary, "minor" crashes due to the slick road conditions from the waste spill, Geller said, but no one was injured in those wrecks.
VSP is investigating.
