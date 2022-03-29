The driver of a tractor-trailer was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center with "minor injuries" following a crash on Va. 42 early Tuesday morning.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey said police responded to the single-vehicle crash along Va. 42, John Wayland Highway, just south of Va. 853 at around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Coffey said the tractor-trailer was traveling north on Va. 42 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, causing the power lines to come down across the road.
Va. 42 was closed for about three hours, Coffey said, and the Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with the closure and set up a detour.
- Staff Report
(1) comment
Va 853 is Grace Chapel Rd, just south of the WalMart on 42/Wayland Hwy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.