Friday evening there was a crash on Charles Street near Jefferson Street in Harrisonburg that left two people injured.
As of Friday evening, the reason for the crash and the parties involved are unknown, according to Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks.
Parks did confirm that one person is in custody following the crash. Charges are unknown at this time.
"Another vehicle was struck in the incident, but there were no injuries in that vehicle that we are aware of," Parks said in an email.
The crash resulted in two individuals being injured.
“One individual was the passenger in the suspect’s vehicle,” Parks said.
And the other person injured was a nearby pedestrian, according to Parks.
It is Parks' understanding that both injured individuals have been flown from Sentara RMH to UVA Medical Center.
This is a developing story. As more information is obtained, it will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.