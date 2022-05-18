One teenager is dead and three others were injured in an overnight single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Augusta County.
At 1:56 a.m. Wednesday, a 16-year-old was driving his 2020 Honda CR-V near the 1600 block of Barterbrook Road when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree head on, bounced off and hit a second tree, according to Virginia State Police.
The driver died at the scene.
Two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were passengers in the vehicle. Two passengers were taken to University of Virginia Medical Center and one was flown to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond, according to VSP.
VSP said speeding may be a factor in the crash.
