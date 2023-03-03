One Year After Putin's Invasion, Ukrainians, Slavs in Harrisonburg Gather To Share Grief, Solidarity

Shades of blue and bright yellow, the colors of the Ukraine flag, marked a group of people lined up next to the Veterans Memorial on South High Street Thursday.
Members of the local Ukrainian community recounted what many of them said was the worst day of their lives — Feb. 24, 2022, when Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and west sides of the country.
“It’s really hard to compact it in our head in the 21st century that such horror can happen,” said Andriy Bogachuk., a Ukrainian-American from the area.
The feelings of guilt, homesickness and longing for a resolution, to return home to their families, for a return of a sense of normalcy, have been a constant for these people for a year now. Harrisonburg is home to a tight-knit Slavic community that has shown its support for Ukrainians through a number of initiatives.
Members of the local Ukrainian community — many who have relatives who live in Ukraine, are internally displaced or are now refugees — gathered to show support in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and to talk about their grief.
When the war started, Aliona Lagoda, a local Ukrainian-American, who now works at Sentara RMH Medical Center, was completing her clinicals at Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton. She couldn’t get ahold of her family and spent half the day not knowing what was going on, she recounted.
Lagoda said she had to leave early that day and even considered quitting nursing school because she was so distraught over the budding war in her home country.
“That’s how I live. It’s still the same. Every day you call your parents hoping that a random bomb didn’t fall on their city,” she said.
Lagoda said her cousin’s son, who’s around 20 years old, is working on the front lines as a medic. Bogachuk said his brother-in-law, who is married with two children, went to work as a medic as well.
Some of the folks Thursday said they feel guilty living in the U.S. and watching their families and friends go through the war. Bogachuk said he considered moving back home, but his dad suggested he might be more useful here in the U.S.
Local Ukraine native Mike Kavchak said his extended family debated seeking refuge, but ultimately decided to stay in Ukraine to support their country.
As a result of the war, about eight million Ukrainians have fled the country, and six million Ukrainians are internally displaced, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. Poland is hosting nearly 60% of Ukraine's refugees.
The speakers on Thursday said the majority of those refugees want to return home.
Lagoda said when Russia first invaded Ukraine, her 19-year-old brother who lives in Siberia didn’t believe it. The Russian news was hiding the information from its citizens, she explained.
“But that’s the strength of propaganda,” she said.
A few speakers suggested people in the U.S., which has more access to independent media, educate themselves on the war and Ukraine. Nicole Yurcaba, a career counselor at Broadway High School, suggested using the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute, and checking out the Ukrainian Institute of America.
Locals can also help by donating to Ukrainian funds. Alex Lagoda, a Rockingham County Public Schools teacher and Ukraine native, suggested giving to the Slavic Christian Church located in Harrisonburg. The money will aid soldiers, refugees and the most vulnerable people in Ukraine. He also suggested donating to Come Back Alive, a charity service that supports the Ukrainian military.
“Kids shouldn’t know what caliber of what bullets are supposed to go into what weapon. They shouldn't know the model of tanks and war equipment," Bogachuk said.
A few of the speakers Thursday said their families are adapting to the war now, a year later. They have gotten used to the power outages and supporting their military.
"Our kids, they know now. Especially on the front line, small kids can tell you,” Bogachuk said.
