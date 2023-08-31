CLARKE COUNTY — Historic Carter Hall is well known locally, but it now has a global audience as Sotheby’s and Concierge Auctions work together representing the Clarke County estate as part of “The Luxury Edit,” which, according to the Sotheby’s website, is “a sale series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris and New York.”
In addition to real estate, the sale includes watches, jewels, handbags, film posters, and wine and spirits.
Bidding begins Friday and continues through Sept. 15. Preregistration is required.
“It’s such a grand estate,” says Laura Farrell, who is the co-listing agent with Ron Mangas. Both are agents with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
The 87-acre property includes the main house built in the late 18th century, as well as many remaining outbuildings. The listing says there are a total of 24 bedrooms and 29 bathrooms. Among the 14 structures on the property is a three-story, 26,000-square-foot administration building that previously housed Project HOPE, a global health and humanitarian relief organization.
In 2018 Project HOPE listed the estate for sale for $12 million. The current owners (Carter Hall Estate LLC, owned by members of the Greenhalgh family) purchased the property in 2021 for $5.75 million, and the property was assessed in 2022 at $5,764,400.
Carter Hall is currently listed for $7.5 million, but there’s no reserve and starting bids are anticipated to be between $1.75 million and $4 million. To register for the auction, a $100,000 bidder deposit is required. There’s also an additional 12% buyer’s premium.
According to Katie Lawless, vice president of business development at Sotheby’s International, all bidding will be online.
Because this is a “no reserve” auction, Lawless says that Concierge Auctions will offer a starting bid incentive that encourages buyers to submit an opening bid prior to the start of the auction.
Farrell recommends that prospective buyers exercise due diligence before formulating a plan for use, as there are zoning allowances and restrictions for the property.
“Carter Hall is invoking curiosity and potentially opportunity for the next owner,” says Farrell. “I could see a family using it as a residence but then has a subsidiary business such as a country inn, or potentially leases part of it for a nonprofit. I could see it as a residence with income potential.”
She also says that the Carter Hall property is not currently in conservation easement.
“There is some benefit if somebody bought it and put it in conservation easement once they figured out their intended use.”
Farrell is excited to see what the auction will bring for this storied property. She has seen other large estates in the region sit on the market for months, sometimes years. “....So it’s really special this is going to go to auction in such a short time. There’s been so much interest that as a listing agent it really sets it apart for doing something pioneering.”
What benefit is there is to auction a property in this way?
According to Lawless, “Our sellers control the timing and terms of the sale with a transaction generated within 60 days, as well as gaining global exposure with targeted marketing, PR and sales campaigns, and access to an industry-leading database.”
And what benefit is there to a purchaser to buy a property this way?
“Our buyers gain first access to our curated selection of the finest properties available from across the globe,” says Lawless. “They name the price via a straightforward and transparent bidding process, with a smooth, simple transaction.”
To learn more and preview the property, contact co-listing agent Laura Farrell at 540-395-1680 or by email: lfarrell@ttrsir.com.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
