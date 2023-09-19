While fall is a popular time for picking pumpkins, navigating corn mazes, sipping fresh-pressed apple cider and taking long drives through changing leaves, it also marks an important time of year for foraging wildlife as they prepare to settle down during the winter months, and an online tool continues to provide those in the Shenandoah Valley — and beyond — pertinent information on foraging for species that are in rehabilitation and therefore aren't able to find wild foods for themselves.
Started and managed by Kate Guenther, the Wild Foods 4 Wildlife website exists to assist permitted wildlife rehabilitators to acquire wild plant foods to feed to their wildlife patients by linking up with volunteer plant foragers.
"There's a lot of people in the world who love animals," Guenther explained, "and then there are people in the world who are crazy about plants. The plant people don't always bump into the animal people, and I'm trying to bring those two groups together."
Guenther first dove into compiling the Wild Foods 4 Wildlife database — and realized the need for it — in 2002. She was volunteering at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro and wanted more ways to help care for the animals even though she was not a rehabilitator herself.
"So I started harvesting plants from my yard for the bunnies," Guenther said. "I wanted them to have to have some comfort foods to unwind, so I started collecting greens based on the the books I could find. Then I decided to start collecting seeds for the birds — then nuts for the squirrels. I walked into work one day and handed my wild food to the rehabber and she looked happy, but perplexed. 'And…who do I give these to?' she asked. I realized we had a problem."
Guenther was quick to understand that it would be more helpful to both rehabbers and foragers if there was a list of plants followed by the animals that ate them rather than the other way around.
Since then, Guenther has earned her master herbalist diploma through American College of Healthcare Sciences and spent the last decade studying and practicing wild plant foraging with the mentoring of the Kamana Naturalist Training Program at Wilderness Awareness School as well as working as Wildlife Center staff for five years. Wild Foods 4 Wildlife now has several hundred native plant species and the animals that eat them.
Wild Foods 4 Wildlife is cited from a variety of credible sources that utilizes research based on the direct observation of feeding in the wild, fecal analysis and stomach content analysis. The model is used by rehabilitators and volunteers throughout the eastern U.S.
According to Guenther, wild foods help wild animals in rehabilitation in several ways, including introducing healthy young orphans to foods they will have to find on their own in the wild. Providing wild foods also reduces the stress for animals recovering in captivity. The most common animals that come into Virginia wildlife rehabilitation centers are bunnies, opossums, squirrels, robins, starlings, white-tailed deer, doves, foxes, mallard ducks and blue jays.
In addition to the interactive database, there is a plethora of other information including best storage practices, foraging ethics, plant toxicity, ranking preferences for fawns and cottontails, guides to connect foragers to rehabbers and detailed monographs to help aid in the identification for over 30 plant foods — there's even an entire section dedicated to acorns.
September marks the beginning of "nut harvest" season in western Virginia and the numerous seeds from Oak trees are collected each year by both the Virginia Wildlife Center and the Virginia Department of Forestry. Guenther noted that it's important to treat acorns like a perishable food so whether they are going to feed fawns or start new seedlings, they should be sent off within a few days after collection. Oak nuts are part of the diet of many different animals from black bear to chipmunk and woodpeckers to wild turkeys.
Those interested in collecting wild plant foods for wild life this fall can find Guenther's detailed information online at www.wildfoods4wildlife.com.
More information about the Virginia Department of Forestry's acorn collection program can be found at dof.virginia.gov/forest-management-health/seedling-nurseries/acorn-and-nut-collection/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.