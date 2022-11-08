After one set of doors closed for a local homeless shelter, the future seemed unclear for the organization that relies on host facilities.
Starting Monday, at least four more doors of local organizations are reopening for Open Doors, a low-barrier homeless shelter that takes guests without a drug test or identification.
Open Doors opened at Dayton United Methodist Church and will resume operations at different local organizations on a rotating basis, serving a maximum of 40 guests each night, while the city works toward constructing a permanent space for the shelter.
“There’s a lot of experience coming into play,” said Graham Witt, Dayton UMC lay leader and Open Doors board chair.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Open Doors, which started in November 2007 as Harrisonburg And Rockingham Thermal Shelter, went around to different churches, setting up beds in fellowship halls and even church sanctuaries to house guests at night.
The 2019 Point in Time count of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, which measures the number of homeless individuals on a single night in January, identified 132 individuals, including 32 children.
“It is very hard on people to live on the streets. Having little access to bathrooms, showers, difficult places to sleep, cold, being able to find and keep a job, fears about losing your belongings, fears for your personal safety, getting to medical appointments, and so many other challenges are made so much worse by not having shelter,” Sam Nickels, executive director of Our Community Place, said in an email.
Open Doors provides all the staffing needs, bedding and linens, which it moves from location to location, according to Nate Riddle, Open Doors operations manager. It also relies on volunteers — sometimes from the same church, sometimes from a different organization — to serve an evening meal to the guests each night.
After it’s hosted by Dayton United Methodist Church from Monday to Nov. 21, the shelter will move to Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center from Nov. 21 to 28. Then it will go to Asbury United Methodist Church from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5 and then back to Massanetta Springs from Dec. 5 to Dec. 26, according to its Facebook page.
“Late November into December are historically times where we are less busy with church retreats and other folks that are normally traveling,” said Clayton Rascoe, executive director of Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center. “We had some weeks that were available. We’ve been really glad to expand this partnership with Open Doors.”
During the pandemic, Open Doors’ model shifted from rotating between different churches to being more stationary. Riddle said the shelter was located at the former Red Front grocery store from July 2020 to May of this year. The shelter operated at James Madison University between May and Aug. 15.
Operations have been suspended since Aug. 15, when it left James Madison University’s D-Hub.
During that time, people who rely on the low-barrier shelter, like Sandra “Mama” Mongold, 54, of Harrisonburg, have been forced to sleep on sidewalks and in tents.
“It has been rough,” Mongold said. “We have slept in the rain. We have slept in the cold. Now, we can relax a little.”
Mongold, who suffers from epilepsy, said she found out about Open Doors last winter and used the shelter for a safe place to sleep since.
“When it’s cold, you can’t get past that thought. I’m not going to get to step two,” Mongold said.
The shelter has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Riddle said. When the shelter started in 2007, it was estimated to serve between eight and 20 individuals a night. While Open Doors operated from James Madison University from May to August, the shelter housed between 50 and 60 individuals each night, Riddle said.
“We were able to re-call those churches that have been part of our rotation in the past,” Riddle said, noting some of the spaces are no longer large enough to accommodate the shelter.
Returning to the rotation between different churches, to comply with state regulations and staffing requirements, space is limited to 40 guests each night.
“We of course realize that’s going to leave a gap in services,” Riddle said, expressing the organization is doing everything it can to provide additional support on extreme cold nights.
When the shelter is hosted outside Harrisonburg, guests need to arrive at the Rose’s parking lot between 6 and 6:30 p.m. to check in and get a spot at the shelter, Riddle said. For the nights the shelter is within city limits, guests need to arrive at the host site on their own between 6 and 6:30 p.m. to check in.
Space at the shelter is granted on a first-come, first-served basis on Monday nights, but Riddle said Open Doors will hold a spot for guests who return the next night as long as they arrive on time or if they have called to inform Open Doors they will be late as a result of employment.
As long as guests continue to arrive on time for each check-in, their spot at the shelter will be held for the week. Riddle said the system for reserving beds resets each Monday, even if Open Doors stays at the same host site for multiple weeks.
In June, the city of Harrisonburg closed on the sale of 1111 N. Main Street as a space for a permanent, low-barrier shelter, according to city spokesperson Michael Parks.
The former Shenandoah Presbytery building will be renovated with additions made to host a shelter, which will not be operated by the city but by an organization such as Open Doors, Parks said.
“The city, the faith community, big organizations like JMU all have an integral part to play,” Witt said.
The city chose architects MFTA Architecture, engineering consultants 2RW Consultants and Harrisonburg-based Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio to work on the design for the shelter space, according Parks.
“The next step is completing the design,” Parks said. “Right now, our full focus is on the design and making sure this building is going to be suitable for our community.”
In late October, city representatives, shelter stakeholders and members of the design team met to brainstorm design considerations, including adequate space, privacy for guests and inclusion of mailboxes and storage lockers, Parks said.
Once the design is complete, Parks said, the process will move on to construction and operations.
“We are grateful for the organizations in our community that are working hard to make sure individuals experiencing homelessness have shelter as the weather starts to cool,” he said. “We are going to work as hard as we can on our end to make sure that facility opens as soon as possible.”
Riddle said the shelter needs host locations for the final three months of the thermal season, beginning Dec. 26. It’s also looking for volunteers to serve meals, Riddle said. For information on volunteering and donations, visit valleyopendoors.org.
“We are very thankful for the faith community and organizations who are willing to host our organization,” Riddle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.