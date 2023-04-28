Open Doors’ 2022-23 thermal season has been remarked as one of the most successful in program history, a press release stated.
Thanks to a community-based approach, 172 individuals were served between November 2022 and April 2023. Of note, 27 guests found a housing solution with the help of the organization’s resource coordination and vital partnerships. Those wishing to learn more about homelessness in the community are invited to visit valleyopendoors.org for the report, the release stated.
While the lack of physical space to host a continuous shelter continues to be a barrier, the organization will continue to provide compassionate support and access to services, according to the press releasw.
Open Doors’ team will continue to meet with clients at established locations, via street outreach and a resource tent and meal will be set up at the Rockingham County Administration Building on Sunday’s between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The organization longs for the day it can provide continuous shelter, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.