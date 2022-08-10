Open Doors announced it will temporarily suspend homeless shelter operations on Monday.
The only low-barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg, Open Doors has offered overnight shelter and a meal to around 50 individuals experiencing homelessness at James Madison University’s D-Hub dining hall since May.
Founded in Harrisonburg in 2007, the shelter, which does not have a permanent location, previously operated as a “thermal” shelter — only open during the colder months -- rotating from different churches before it temporarily moved to the space of the former Red Front Supermarket in fall 2020 and aimed to be open year-round.
Officials from the shelter -- which has also operated from JMU’s Godwin Hall and Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center — said in a press release that they haven't been able to find a new location that would provide a seamless transition for the overnight operations.
At D-Hub, Open Doors has offered an overnight shelter with a hot meal provided in the evening and grab-and-go breakfast items in the morning, said Hannah Bailey, administrative director for Open Doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.