RICHMOND — A new coalition representing land trusts, trail advocates and conservation groups announced its official launch at the beginning of June — which was proclaimed Great Outdoors Month in Virginia this year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The coalition of Our Virginia Outdoors selected Maribel Castañeda as its coordinator.
Castañeda grew up in Harrisonburg and spent her early career working in the hospitality industry at Massanutten Resort where she developed her value for the outdoors. She went on her first camping trip in Virginia’s forests as a college student while she worked toward a degree in international affairs from James Madison University. Castañeda moved to Richmond in 2015 where she got her first taste of local government through a job with the city’s public school system. Castañeda’s fascination for government continued when she served under former Governor Ralph Northam’s administration as the director of appointments and director of Latino outreach from 2018–22.
“I got to learn Virginia very well,” Castañeda recalled.
During her time with the state, she bore witness to the creation of an outdoor recreation office position and since then has worked with another bipartisan organization — Confluence of States — which partners with other state governments to develop a national platform to grow the outdoor recreation industry. With so much experience in public administration and passion for the outdoors, Castañeda fell right into place with Our Virginia Outdoors.
In March 2022, members of the conservation and outdoor recreation community met in Richmond to begin a more formal discussion to chart a path forward for a funding source and on June 1 the coalition of these community players was inaugurated.
The mission of Our Virginia Outdoors is to promote Virginia’s outdoors for all and to ensure that everyone has access to Virginia’s natural resources. Even though the organization is still in its infancy, it plans to accomplish those goals by advocating for dedicated funding for natural resources.
Castañeda explained that the coalition was, “born out of conservation efforts meant to focus on outdoor recreation since the two go hand in hand.”
In the time leading out of the pandemic, state and national governments have turned much of their attention to boosting the outdoor recreation industry. So much so that some might consider this period in modern American history a “recreational revolution,” she said. Virginia has always been ahead of the game when it comes to conservation efforts and recreation opportunities, and Our Virginia Outdoors is here to make sure there is enough funding to keep the ball on outdoor recreation rolling.
“We truly believe outdoor recreation is essential for families [who call the Commonwealth home],” Castañeda said.
According to a press release published this month, the coalition expressed that, “Virginia has a rich history of outdoor recreation with over 40 state parks, numerous trails and abundant wildlife. Our Virginia Outdoors recognizes the importance of preserving these resources for future generations, while also promoting the benefits of outdoor recreation to the economy, mental and physical health and overall quality of life.”
Headquartered in Richmond, Our Virginia Outdoors currently includes the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, East Coast Greenway Alliance and the Nature Conservancy — among others.
For more information about the coalition, its partners and its projects visit its website online at www.ourvirginiaoutdoors.com.
