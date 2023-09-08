The Virginia General Assembly passed amendments to the state budget Wednesday afternoon, giving an additional $645.3 million to the public education system and bringing an end to the financial limbo school divisions have navigated for several months.

Virginia operates on a two-year budget cycle, with budget amendments being adopted by the legislature in odd years. This year, amendments were delayed by disagreements between budget negotiators in the House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate.

The state’s regular session ended in February without an agreement on the budget. Then, negotiations fell through before amendments could be passed prior to the start of the fiscal year July 1.

Now, the General Assembly has passed budget amendments, with an increase in funding for public schools, mental health and including tax cuts.

For public schools, the budget provides around $420 million in flexible, one time payments, which can be used through 2026. The funding is focused on addressing learning loss and implementing the Virginia Literacy Act.

The flexible funding supplement will bring the biggest short-term impact on Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Superintendent Michael Richards said.

After Youngkin signs the budget, the Virginia Department of Education has 10 business days to inform school divisions how much funding they’ll receive.

Although HCPS hasn’t received funding calculations, Richards estimated that the school division will receive around $3.5 million from the flexible funding section of the budget.

“That’s going to be huge for us,” Richards said.

The budget also includes a 2% increase for teachers, starting January 2024. This brings the total salary increase for teachers in 2024 to 7%.

Rockingham County Superintendent Larry Shifflett said the increase in salaries will be beneficial, as well as the funding earmarked for learning loss.

“Hopefully, there'll maybe be some dollars there to do some things that we weren't able to do with the ‘skinny budget’ that was passed,” Shifflett said. “So we'll have to look to see.”

The legislature added funding for support positions — a total of $152.3 million — amending the ratio on support positions, called the support cap, from 21 positions per 1,000 students to 24 positions per 1,000 students.

Most importantly for Richards, he said, was the focus on prioritizing funding recommendations from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.

The latest report from the commission found that school divisions across Virginia receive less funding compared to national averages because of faults in the state’s funding formula. The budget will establish a work group to review and prioritize JLARC’s recommendations and develop a long range implementation plan.

Richards said at Tuesday night’s school board meeting that this will create a better foundation for education across Virginia.

Moving forward, Richards and Shifflett said conversations with school boards and local councils will need to occur to determine how to allocate the funding.

Richards said the first step is to discuss the funding with the Harrisonburg City manager, before the money goes to the city council to appropriate it for the school system.

Shifflett said the Rockingham County School Board will need to make amendments to the school divisions' budget after discussing the funding. Shifflett said the budget has been discussed for several months, so watching it com into fruition was “really cool.”

“We'll have some extra dollars that we can use to support our students which is really important,” Shifflett said.

With the months-long overdue budget finally being passed, Richards said he has mixed feelings because navigating the lack of budget amendments and additional funding has been difficult for the school division.

“I've said before that I'm disappointed that this doesn't have enough urgency to get done in April or March,” Richards said. “But at the same time … I'm very encouraged, by the way that they are focusing on significant funding on education. It shows that they're listening.”