A new law enacted July 1 expands Veterans Affairs benefits for veterans who have been exposed to chemicals of warfare.
The PACT Act expands the list of health conditions because of exposure to substances. This law helps veterans and their survivors with needed care and benefits, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs website.
This includes men and women from the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post 911 conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and other places in Central Command, said Terrence Hayes, Department of Veterans Affairs Press Secretary. The toxins could come from exposure to burn pits and Agent Orange, among others.
“We believe that based on our estimations this could potentially impact more than 7 million people,” said Hayes.
The bill was named after Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson who passed away at the age of 39, due to a “rare illness that now is covered under the PACT Act,” according to Hayes.
Robinson passed away due to a battle with lung cancer believed to be caused by burn pit exposure during his deployment to Iraq, according to his obituary.
According to Hayes, there are “250 new conditions, what we call presumptive conditions, that we basically assume that if you have any of those conditions, it’s because of your service.”
If “a veteran has any of those conditions, or any survivor notices any of those conditions that their loved one may have had,” then PACT Act can provide them with benefits, according to Hayes.
Hayes said, that “not many people may be aware of the PACT Act.”
“We’re doing everything we can to inform and educate as many people as possible, who could be impacted by this legislation,” according to Hayes.
Hayes said, “so far, we’ve received 706,000 PACT Act related claims, as of January 1 of this year. We’ve processed over 380,000 of those.”
“We have more to go through because of the influx of claims, but VA is in a great position to do that in a timely and efficient,” Hayes said.
Hayes mentioned that there are two ways to apply.
If a veteran is already in the VA health care system, then those individuals are encouraged to get an appointment with their primary care physician, for a toxic exposure screening.
A toxic exposure screening, according to Hayes, consists of a conversation with your doctor and includes a series of questions that last from 20 to 30 minutes in length.
Examples of questions are: Where did you serve? Did you come into contact with burn pits or Agent Orange?
If you are diagnosed, then the VA will be able to develop a treatment plan and then apply for compensation benefits, said Hayes.
For those who are not in the VA’s health care system, Hayes encouraged veterans or family members to reach out to a VA center, to enrolled in the VA healthcare system. Then they can get a toxic exposure screening.
“We believe that when veterans are in VA care” … “their outcomes are much better,” said Hayes.
For “those individuals who may not know, if they’ve come in contact with toxic substances, it’s critical that they enroll in our care so we can get them that toxic screening to determine if they indeed have come in contact with the substances,” said Hayes.
To receive back benefits, the applications must be completed by August 9. This date is the “one year anniversary date of when President Biden signed the bill into law,” said Hayes.
“If a Veteran or survivor applies for their benefits on or before August 9, they may be eligible for benefits backdated to when the president signed the bill into law,” said Hayes.
Individuals can apply for the PACT Act benefits after August 9, but they will not be eligible for the back benefits, said Hayes.
“That’s why that’s very critical right now” … individuals could have backdated “monetary benefits,” said Hayes.
“Some people may not have the complete package ready to apply by August 9,” said Hayes.
In this case, then they can file “an intent to file on or before August 9, and what that does is basically holds your place in line,” said Hayes.
This allows individuals to gather the necessary materials needed to apply, according to Hayes.
“Then based on that placeholder, then you’ll still be eligible for those backdated benefits,” said Hayes.
Survivors of veterans who have passed away can also apply for benefits on behalf of veterans, per Hayes.
“We want to take this news to every single veteran or every single family that may be impacted by this” … “to get the benefits due to them,” said Hayes.
For more information about PACT Act or to apply, go to https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/ or call 1-800-698-2411. Veterans and/or survivors can also contact the county or state veterans service office.
Hayes sated that those interested in applying can also go to their local veteran’s service organization, VFW/Veterans of Foreign Wars, DAV/Disabled American Veterans Charity, or American Legions. They have accredited service officers that can help veterans and/or survivors.
