LURAY — Page County celebrated the life of a local historical figure and once enslaved woman. Bethany Veney, left a legacy that impacted generations.
Veney was born into slavery between 1812–1815, on a farm near Luray. In 1889, Veney’s narrative “Aunt Betty’s Story” was published. Her narrative is filled with the challenges she faced as an enslaved woman, and how she used her freedom as a free woman in New England to create a family and help others. Her narrative shows her strength, love, faith and forgiveness, all while telling about the family she had created. With the publication of Veney’s narrative it has shed light on history all through her eyes.
“Since there has been very little recording of African-American history from the African-American perspective, it’s really important to study these narratives,” stated Robin Lyttle, with the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project.
Over the last week, debuts of the completed projects that are dedicated to the life of Veney have been celebrated. A number of local organizations have been working together for the last few years on these different projects to be shown in the town of Luray.
On Saturday, June 10, near the Carillon Pond Park, the Bethany Veney Interpretive Marker and Remembrance Garden was unveiled for the public. The Luray Caverns donated the grounds, materials and labor for this marker and garden. The landscaping for the remembrance garden was completed by the Hill and Valley Garden Club and Brick House Nursery, and the antique bench that was placed in the remembrance garden was donated by the town of Luray and the Comer Family. Descendants of Bethany Veney were in attendance and expressed how proud they were of what was accomplished in the community. The ceremony was followed up with a fish fry lunch provided by Bethel Baptist Church.
The Bethany Veney Interpretive Marker and Remembrance Garden is part of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s Long Road to Freedom Project. The project is funded by a grant from the National Parks Service that will create a valley-wide trail to tell the story of African-Americans in the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War era. The project will showcase the long journey from the Civil War to Civil Rights. The trail will link together historic sites and stories throughout the valley with interpretive markers, state historical markers, orientation panels, promotional materials, a trail wide visitor guide, a website, digital and technological tools.
“Anybody who is a lover of history, anyone who appreciates our history — and really stops to think about our history — understands that the preservation of history is more about the future than the past,” stated Kevin Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
On Thursday, June 15, Laurel Ridge Community College held a reading of Bethany Veney’s narrative that was filmed, was shown to the community. Veney’s narrative was read by her female descendants. The actual film was made possible due to the efforts of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project. The whole project presented an opportunity to watch a “living memoir” of Bethany Veney. With this event many of the readers and others who were involved in the project were present and available to meet. Prior to the film showing, the Bethel Baptist Choir moved the crowd with a brief performance of inspirational songs, something that Veney said kept her going through her life.
The film was broken up into four parts, allowing the audience to engage in conversation with the participants within each fifteen minute film part.
“The heartbreaking thing for both of us was that there could be no promise made in those vows for her, as far as she was concerned, because she knew at any point in time, she could be sold, he could be sold and it made her realize that she had no rights whatsoever,” stated Wendy Veney, a reader from the second film as she reflected on chapter four, in which her and her daughter split the reading. For as realistic as Veney viewed the world, her descendants said she never lost her strength, which allowed her to continue on.
Veney states at the closing of her narrative, “My back is not so straight nor so strong, my sight is not so clear, nor my limbs so nimble as they once were; but I am still ready and glad to do whatsoever my hand findeth to do, waiting only for the call to ‘come up higher.’”
While Veney’s death year is estimated to be 1915 or 1916, it is known that she died in her daughter’s home.
This story originally ran in the Page News and Courier.
