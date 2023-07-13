PAGE COUNTY — Residents of Page County are speaking out against a “culture of mean” following instances of letters left in mailboxes claiming to be sent from the New Loyal White Knights, racist graffiti under a local bridge and complaints over a Pride event.
The Letters
June 1— which is also the start of Pride Month — some residents in Page County found letters in their mailboxes claiming to be from a branch of the New Loyal White Knights with an address listed as P.O. Box 53 Pelham, N.C. 27311. The Loyal White Knights is a subgroup of the Ku Klux Klan.
Residents then reported the letters to the Page County Sheriff’s Office.
The letters’ content specifically addressed Pride Month.
“GAY PRIDE MONTH! DRAG QUEENS ON PARADE! TAKE YOUR CHILDREN AND WATCH WHILE THEY LURE THEM INTO THE STREET TO DANCE AND TOUCH THEIR PRIVATE PARTS!” the letters stated.
At the bottom of the letters, they read, “100% AMERICANISM — PRAY FOR WHITE AMERICANS.”
According to The Daily Progress, similar letters were distributed in Charlottesville in mid-June. Those letters also appeared to be addressed by the same group, New Loyal White Knights, with an address in Pelham N.C.
But this isn’t the first time letters claiming to be sent by groups associated with the KKK have shown up in Virginia. Letters were found in different regions of the Commonwealth in 2021, 2020, 2018 and 2017. In many of those instances, law enforcement officials investigated the origins of the letters.
Lisa McQuail, a resident in Page County, said knowing that a group with ties to the KKK was in the area concerned her, especially for her family members that are mixed race, who she said received ignorant comments while in grade school.
Ultimately, McQuail said she wasn’t surprised by the rhetoric in the letters.
“This is nothing new,” McQuail said. “I call it the culture of mean.”
The Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said the sheriff’s office is still investigating the letters and trying to verify exactly who or what group distributed them.
The Bridge
A support wall underneath the Dominic “Nick” J. Winum Memorial Bridge, also known as White House Bridge, on Route 211 was covered in racist graffiti spray paint in late June. Along with words like "white power," "KKK" and a derogatory word often used toward people of color. The graffiti also included a swastika.
McQuail took pictures of the wall. She said the graffiti was up for a few days before it was eventually painted over.
Cubbage said the sheriff’s office is still investigating the vandalism and who did it. The graffiti was painted over in time for the Winum Memorial Bridge dedication on June 26.
The Pride Event
Unite Page, a local organization that supports the LGBTQ community in Page County, rented out a portion of River Bend Ranch to hold a community Pride celebration June 3. But Page County’s Economic Development and Tourism received emails from citizens wanting the event shut down.
Susan Corbett, owner of River Bend Ranch, said she normally hosts events for weddings and corporate events. On the flier Unite Page distributed, it said the event was open to the public and would include food trucks, beverages, games, face painting and horseback trail rides. This was the first time Corbett hosted an event that was open to the public.
Unite Page rented out part of the property from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 3 and most of the time, Corbet said, attendees were in the pavilion.
“It was a family friendly kind of event celebrating the LGBTQ community in Page County,” Corbett said.
After the event, Corbett received a letter in the mail from the county’s Economic Development & Tourism dated June 1 stating that the event was in violation of the county’s festival code because it did not have a permit. The letter also mentioned the possibility of a fine and legal action.
After Corbett spoke with representatives from the county, she said they explained that, since the event was listed as open to the public and had the potential to host more than 99 people, it required a permit. Corbett wasn’t aware of that requirement, she said, since it was her first time renting out space for a public event.
Corbett said the event did not have more than 99 attendees.
“They didn't have any choice because, when they looked into the situation, it was open to the public ... This was what got them to write the violation because it was advertised as a public event,” she explained. “If they hadn’t put the word public on there or said, ‘limited to 99 people,’ this wouldn’t have been triggered.”
But what concerned Corbett was how the Pride event came to the county’s attention.
“The ugly little underbelly in all this is the emails that prompted them to look at this,” she said.
In an email sent June 7 to Corbett from Nina Fox, director of economic development and tourism, Fox said that after the county received eight citizen concerns about the event, Fox looked into whether River Bend Ranch applied for a permit, since it was listed as open to the public.
Corbett was interested in the eight emails and, after putting in a FOIA request, she was able to read them.
One letter stated:
“This business venue is planning to hold an event on June 4, 2023, (Flier Attached as Annex 1) which as citizens of the county, most of us find repulsive, improper and is an event which goes contrary to the goals of development for our community and tourism. Virginia Org. promotes the county as an ideal place to live, work and invest in, and with regards to our tourism, it aims for families to come visit. Let’s not forget the majority of the citizens of Page County is comprised of a strong number of conservative citizens who completely disagree with such an event. Please, take the time to review your ordinances and stop the upcoming event and any other future events of this nature.”
The email, and others, also references Page County Code Chapter 86 on “Obscenity” and asks county staff to consider that code when reviewing the Pride event.
Corbett said she was appalled by the emails.
“The LGBTQ community is deeply entrenched in our economy and culture of our county. Right now, so much of Main Street is owned or operated by members of the LGBTQ community or those that support it … Page County cannot be a tourism destination with an underbelly of hate,” Corbett said.
Corbett was able to work out the violation with the county, and she has a plan for next year.
“We decided that when we do this next year, and I will do this next year, we will apply for a festival permit,” she said.
This story originally ran in the Page News and Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.