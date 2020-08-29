LURAY — Supervisors are taking steps to honor a fallen Page County solider.
Eleven months after arriving in Vietnam, Army Specialist Emmet “Arthur” Dougans was the first Page County soldier to die during the Vietnam War.
After he was wounded twice, Dougans wrote a letter to his sister Esther Taylor in 1966. Perhaps having “premonitions of his impending fate,” according to a front-page story appearing in the July 21, 1966 issue of the Page News & Courier, he outlined his wishes in case he was fatally wounded.
On July 9, 1966, the 22-year-old solider was killed in action while engaging a hostile force at the Battle of Suoi Lap in South Vietnam.
For the past three years, Luray native and Vietnam veteran Doug Frye has worked to honor his friend’s sacrifice.
“We were raised together and went to school together and he was a good friend,” Frye said. “Three years ago I was looking at the newspaper article and I thought, we need to do something to honor him.”
Frye was first inspired by a story published in the May 25, 2017 issue of the Page News. Dougans was one of three Page County fallen soldiers featured on the Local Life page of that issue as part of a monthly “Looking Back” series in commemoration of the paper’s 150th anniversary.
A month later, Frye approached the Luray Town Council and in July 2017 requested that a section of Bixlers Ferry Road — where Dougans’ parents lived at the time of his death — be renamed in the soldier’s memory.
“I feel that this would be a great opportunity for our community to recognize an African American citizen who sacrificed their life for our country, and who represented our community with honor and dignity,” Frye wrote in a letter three years ago to town officials.
Frye requested that the section of Bixlers Ferry Road from West Main Street to Mechanic Street, which is located in town limits, be renamed either “Arthur Dougans Road” or “Dougans Road,” and set out to gather the required number of signatures from residents to proceed with the renaming.
“But I couldn’t get enough signatures from the people who live [on Bixlers Ferry],” said Frye. “So when that went under the table, I thought, ‘well, let me try something else.’”
A year after reaching out to the Page County Board of Supervisors, the county is now working to rename a bridge in honor of Dougans. During their Aug. 4 meeting, supervisors approved a resolution in support of renaming the bridge on Bixlers Ferry Road (Route 675), known as Bixlers Ferry Bridge, as the “Emmett Arthur Dougans Memorial Bridge.”
Through the resolution, the county is formally requesting that the Commonwealth Transportation Board rename the bridge. The county additionally “agrees to pay the costs of producing, placing and maintaining the signs calling attention to his naming,” according to the resolution.
“I know a lot of others lost their lives in Vietnam, but [Dougans] was the first solider in Page County to get killed in Vietnam and he was the only African American [from the county] to get killed in Vietnam, so he was the first both ways,” Frye said. “I thought that needed to be honored with something besides a tombstone, and my efforts paid off. I’m proud of that.”
Before his death, Dougans was cited on April 30, 1966 for heroism by the Secretary of the Army. In addition to serving with the 2nd Infantry Division, he served with the 173rd Airborne Division and the 16th Ranger Battalion in Vietnam.
According to the 1966 issue of the Courier, the citation reads:
“On this date, Specialist Dougans was serving as radio-telephone operator. When his unit became heavily engaged by Viet Cong forces, Specialist Dougans completely disregarded his personal safety to move from position to position to pass on attack and maneuver orders. He accompanied his unit as they closed with and destroyed the insurgent forces. Specialist 4 Dougans’ actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, the 1st Infantry Division and the United States Army.”
According to the July 28, 1966 issue of the Courier, Dougans was buried with full military honors on July 21. During interment in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, an Army contingent fired a volley over Dougans’ flag-draped casket.
More than 600 people attended the 22-year-old’s funeral.
