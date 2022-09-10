WINCHESTER — Panhandle Apothecary on Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall is open for business.
Owner and curator Lorraine Wacaster urges people to open their minds as wide as the door when they venture into the space. The brick-and-mortar store at 15 S. Loudoun St. is a sister to Panhandle Apothecary in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. The Winchester location features a tea room/space to mix herbal concoctions, in addition to a storefront with herbal teas, honey, lotions, edibles and other natural products aimed at promoting wellness. Among the variety, the store sells items from its own branded CBD product line, Panhandle Cannabis Co.
In-person shopping is important to Wacaster. First, there is the sensory experience of simply being in and breathing in the space. Aromatherapy is a big part of the world of herbal remedies. Then there are the carefully curated products — teas, creams, lotions, candles — Wacaster urges customers to sniff and sample. Wacaster considers the experience of being able to ask questions and understand what the products are, what they can do and where they are sourced to be more important than mindlessly selling items.
Maybe a quick conversation in the storefront will reveal which herbal or CBD products might suit a customer. Or maybe the ritual of slowing down, choosing, preparing and sipping tea in the tea room is what’s needed.
Questions are encouraged. Education is especially important when it comes to herbs and especially with CBD since it carries a stigma (CBD, or cannabiodiol, is an active ingredient in cannabis that is derived from the hemp plant, but it does not cause a high).
“CBD gets a lot of attention. But, you hope to educate people to try teas and herbs first or in conjunction with CBD,” says Wacaster.
She would like to demystify CBD and seeks to make Panhandle Apothecary the type of place “where a mom, dad, a kid, a grandmother, anyone can feel comfortable coming into and asking questions.”
Indeed, answering questions about the products on the shelves is one of her specialties. She notes that she is “not a doctor. But, she can guide.” If a pre-made product is not suitable for a person, Wacaster can teach customers how to custom mix tea leaves and herbs into personalized products. She, herself, began learning by doing.
Wacaster became interested in all things healing and herbal when she owned an equine rehabilitation facility. There were many alternative ways to heal horses, according to Wacaster, that didn’t always include typical medicine. Cold laser therapy, light therapy and even aromatherapy were used to help horses heal. She wondered how alternative and herbal remedies could help people.
Wacaster started seeking out educational opportunities. She came to believe it is important to know how the herbs in remedies and teas are grown and sourced. So she started mixing and sharing her own concoctions. She says some Panhandle Cannabis Co. products are in medical practices. She notes that the CBD in the products is derived from industrial hemp and contain no THC. “It won’t make you high,” she says. But, Wacaster notes that many people report feeling several positive benefits of CBD like better sleep, reduced inflammation, decreased pain, less anxiety and more.
While customers can find CBD products at the store — from edibles to creams — Wacaster says that is just part of a much larger picture. Shoppers can find many herbal remedies and products that are not CBD-related at Panhandle Apothecary. Whatever the product, Wacaster believes it is essential for consumers to understand what they put into their bodies. She seeks to help customers learn how to read labels on herbal products in order to make appropriate, educated choices.
One natural remedy for stress the apothecary features is tea sipping. She acknowledges that tea drinking can be a simple, quick act of physical consumption that is pretty straightforward. But there are other ways to enjoy tea that are more intentional. Wacaster hopes customers will enjoy tea tastings, honey and tea pairings, chocolate and tea pairing parties, tea flights, children’s tea parties and other creative gatherings focused on steeping leaves. She even suggests a tea-centered bachelorette party during which celebrators can whip up herbal love potions using the herbs on site.
And then, there is “tea ceremony” that enhances mindfulness. Tea ceremony is steeped in ancient rituals from around the world. There is a “beginning, a middle and end” during tea ceremony, says Wacaster. “Depending on how much attention to detail you pay, your experience will be enhanced or diminished.”
Wacaster says she located on the walking mall because she has always appreciated the funky downtown vibe she feels in D.C.’s historic Georgetown and gets that feeling in Winchester.
Apothecaries have come and gone throughout history on Loudoun Street. But, like the experiential tea ceremony Wacaster loves, this month’s store opening is just the beginning of what she hopes will be a journey full of intention and growth for herself and those who walk into Panhandle Apothecary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.