Jennifer Dove Crider’s 16-year-old son was about to return to school at Broadway High School when the country shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2019-20 school year had not been a good one for Crider’s son. Due to anxiety and depression from being bullied, he was a homebound student for part of the year. He was just about to re-enter his sophomore year of high school when school went all virtual.
Crider didn’t know what to expect from virtual learning for both her son and her daughter, who was in fifth grade at the time. The end of the last school year was not a good introduction to virtual learning, as teachers and students were still getting their footing with Zoom and other resources.
Over the summer Crider weighed her options. Should she home-school her kids? If school reopened for some students, would she want her kids to go or learn online?
“When they were originally discussing a hybrid plan, I was going to send them back,” Crider said, despite having a compromised immune system. “Our experience in the spring was just so horrible.”
But in the end, the school division decided that a hybrid model was not safe enough, and currently only prekindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students are in the classroom, along with a handful of academically vulnerable students at the higher grade levels.
As for home-schooling, Crider knew it wouldn’t work.
“My daughter kept saying, ‘Mommy I need a teacher,’” she said. “And I am not a teacher. I have patience for a lot of things, but teaching is not one.”
The face to face with a teacher was what was missing from virtual learning in the spring. Too much of what students were doing was independent study and completing assignments alone and turning them in.
Despite this, Crider’s family decided that virtual learning was still the way to go. And now, almost a month in, she knows she made the right call.
For her son, the stress of being bullied and being in large crowds is gone. And her daughter, now in sixth grade, does Zoom lessons with her teachers every day. She can see their faces, interact and has time set aside to work with a special education teacher to get caught up on anything she doesn’t feel like she’s grasping.
“I know a lot of people who have negative opinions about virtual learning,” Crider said. “But it’s been really good for my family.”
For her daughter, school begins at 9 a.m. with four 45-minute blocks of lessons, with 15 minutes breaks. For her son, school begins at 10 a.m. but because his first block is a study hall, he doesn’t have to hop on the computer until noon.
“I’m glad they did four-by-four this year, instead of trying to cram in all the periods,” Crider said. “Gives more chance to learn the material.”
Despite how well virtual learning is going, Crider is unsure whether she would send her daughter back to school if that becomes an option down the road. For her son, she will let him do virtual learning for the remainder of the school year, if that’s an option.
Tonya Ricci has four kids, three of whom are school-age and learning virtually — a sixth-grader, a fourth-grader and a kindergartner. Although Ricci’s kindergarten student could be in school at McGaheysville Elementary School, she decided to keep her home because their 2-year-old may need heart surgery this year and his health might call for more isolation than normally needed.
Like Crider, Ricci also weighed her options when it came time to figure out what to do about this school year. Ultimately, she decided to do virtual learning through the Home Learning Academy.
“I went in with a positive attitude,” Ricci said. “And I keep telling myself, ‘This is going better than expected.’”
Also like Crider, Ricci said she was nervous going into this year because her kids’ experience with virtual learning in the spring was horrible.
But the time over the summer for teachers to train and prepare lessons clearly helped. And Ricci said her kids’ teachers have been great at communicating when she has a question.
The only thing that’s been a challenge has been navigating Schoology, a learning management system being used at the middle and high school levels. Ricci said it’s often frustrating trying to find the right link or right assignment.
School begins at 9 a.m. for everyone. Ricci’s fourth-grader and kindergartner do Zoom lessons until 11 a.m. and have a break for lunch. In the afternoon they do independent study and assignments.
The Rockingham County School Board will consider opening school to more students at the Oct. 12 meeting. The decision will be made based on number of COVID-19 cases, recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Pediatric Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.