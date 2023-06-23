Singers from The Parish Choir at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg will be the guest choir for Evensong at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Monday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m.
The Cathedral Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, known more commonly as The Washington National Cathedral, is one of the most famous places of worship in the Western world, and while it is a member of The Episcopal Church, it really serves a role as a place of worship for the whole nation.
First dreamed of by George Washington and Pierre L’Enfant as a “great church for national purposes,” The Cathedral began construction in 1907 with a ceremonial address by then-President Theodore Roosevelt and has since become a national and international icon of the Christian tradition in the United States. Such is the significance of the site it has served as the location of countless services of memorial and celebration of both national and global significance.
The Cathedral was the site of the state funerals of Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, as well as numerous funerals for national leaders. The cathedral has also acted as the site for globally significant services including memorials for Diana, Princess of Wales, Nelson Mandela, Neil Armstrong, Queen Elizabeth II, and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who gave his final Sunday sermon from the cathedral just days before his assassination.
The historically significant National Cathedral occasionally hosts choirs from around the country, and on July 17 for Evensong, it will be the turn of the Parish Choir of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Harrisonburg. This performance on a globally recognized platform is a significant moment of recognition for the Parish Choir of the local Church.
Anglicans have been worshiping in the Shenandoah Valley since the mid-1700s, briefly ceasing in the area after the Revolutionary War due to a lack of priests. While several structures have occupied the current site, the modern church we see today was built in 1959. Emmanuel, located at 660 S. Main St., has a congregation made up of members from around the world, of all ages and backgrounds.
According to the church’s website, unity in prayer is a key value of the institution.
"As Anglicans, we encompass wide-ranging traditions that are both Catholic and Protestant, ancient and reformed, progressive and conservative. We believe praying and serving together is much more important than sharing identical theological outlooks,” the website said.
Evensong, an Anglican tradition, is a service of sung evening prayer that often intersperses music from the Renaissance to the modern day, with scripture and ancient prayer. All taking place within an hour, it provides a "contemplative mood," according to Emmanuel Episcopal Church and is a "perfect way to end a day."
Included in the service that evening will be compositions by members of the congregation. Emmanuel choir member Carol Warner composed an "Anima Christi” in 2022, which will be performed at The Cathedral. Warner composed the piece after taking a class on St. Ignatius with Retired Episcopal priest and Emmanuel member Rev. Cynthia Walters. Warner was so inspired by St. Ingatius’ text that she was moved to create the composition.
Additionally, Emmanuel organist Dr. Bradley Lehman’s 2019 composition "None other lamb,” inspired by the poem by Christina Rosetti will make up part of the service. Dr. Linell Gray Moss, music director of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg said of the piece, "In the spring of 2019, we were preparing for May Evensong, which would celebrate The Feast of Christina Rossetti and feature Eastern Mennonite High School’s Touring Choir. Looking for Evensong hymns relating to the Saint or Feast Day, I found Rossetti's poem, ‘None other lamb.' I lamented to Brad that I could not find a hymn setting of this text. Less than 12 hours later, Brad sent me his setting. We premiered the hymn at the May 2019 Evensong.”
The choir, which has 26 singers from age 14 to beyond retirement age, also includes JMU choral students that act as section leaders in the choir through a community-focused partnership between the church and the university.
Even more significance will be given to the choir's performance on July 17 by the fact that Father Joseph Butler, Emmanuel's interim priest, will be stepping out from behind the pulpit to join the choir in song.
“We have been rehearsing since the schedule was confirmed in March,” said Moss. “I trust the choir so much that it’s not so intimidating. We’ll do what we usually do, but we’ll be at the National Cathedral instead of being at Emmanuel.”
For more information about Emmanuel Episcopal Church — Harrisonburg, services, ministries and outreach visit https://emmanuelharrisonburg.azurewebsites.net/.
The service at the Washington National Cathedral on July 17 is in person only, not ticketed and will be open for all to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.