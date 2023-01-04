When temperatures dropped to as low as 1 degree last month, a handful of people who might have spent the night on the street found shelter.
Thanks to partnerships among the RMH Foundation charity arm of Sentara RMH, Open Doors shelter, Harrisonburg City Public Transportation and Our Community Place — the daytime homeless shelter, these organizations are meeting increased demand for shelter services all day and all night during extreme cold and winter weather events.
“We work together with Open Doors to make sure folks have a place to go during below freezing weather,” said Sam Nickels, Our Community Place executive director.
When Open Doors was operating its shelter from James Madison University and Red Front supermarket, it could host around 50 individuals, said Nate Riddle, director of operations for Open Doors.
Open Doors’ capacity is more limited as it rotates among host buildings for its shelter. Moving from one host site to the next every couple of weeks, Open Doors has a maximum capacity of 40 guests each night for a regular night.
“We have not done this in the past. It was a response to our smaller capacity at the normal shelter with the rotating model,” Riddle said.
If certain weather conditions are met, Open Doors will add ten additional overnight shelter beds thanks to a partnership with the RMH Foundation. The additional shelter space is located at the Sentara RMH Atrium, a building on Beery Road, in Harrisonburg.
The Sentara RMH Atrium is the former location of its wellness center, a gym and aquatics center now located off of Stone Spring Road, in Harrisonburg. The building on Beery Road now houses some offices and storage space for the hospital, which is located at 2010 Health Campus Drive, in Harrisonburg.
The partnership emerged with the RMH Foundation for the first time this thermal season, Riddle said.
“There’s a large lobby connected to it,” said Cory Davies, executive director of the RMH Foundation. “Just a large open space that works well in terms of what they’re looking for. It seemed to be a good fit, we could give them access to it and it didn’t disturb anyone else’s workflow.”
Davies said Open Doors asked for help with its winter season and members of the RMH Foundation figured out the atrium could work as an overflow site for sub-freezing nights.
“Each night, there were additional guests here that would have been out on the street,” Davies said. “We were happy to help.”
Open Doors also received $130,000 last fall through the Sentara Cares grant. The RMH Foundation board helped review the applications for the grant. Davies said the money will go toward Open Doors’ permanent shelter, which the city bought at 1111 N. Main Street last year.
The permanent shelter is still in the design phase of development. It will have a maximum of 100 beds in the colder months, according to representatives at a November city council meeting.
“The grant was given to help them more toward that end,” Davies said. “The more permanent location that will help them increase the bandwidth for the shelter in a more permanent way.”
If the temperature at night is forecasted to drop below 20 degrees or if winter weather in the form of two inches of snow or a tenth of an inch of ice is expected, the ten additional beds become available at the atrium, Riddle said.
Even if Open Doors is using the expanded space, guests will still check in at the primary check-in site, Riddle said.
The additional shelter space is staffed by Open Doors and those who stay in the additional space also receive an evening meal, the release said.
If daytime temperatures are forecasted below 32 degrees and Harrisonburg City Public Transportation is open, Open Doors guests will be transported to Our Community Place for daytime warmth, a press release said.
Open Doors will remain open during daytime hours for shelter only if the weather is forecasted below freezing and if city transit is closed, the release said and keeping the shelter open is permitted by the host organization.
On Dec. 23-25, Open Doors staff said the weather was cold enough to require the expanded services at night. Average temperatures on those days were in the 20s and 30s, according to the National Weather Service.
Riddle said an additional six people found shelter at the atrium for each of the nights.
Our Community Place has partnered with Open Doors for the past three or four years, Nickels said. During extreme cold, Our Community Place extends the hours of its daytime shelter.
“It has not gotten much public attention since it was something we managed between the two organizations on our own,” Nickels said.
Usually, Our Community Place requires two staff to monitor the shelter each day plus two kitchen workers. When the weather is very cold, Our Community Place opens earlier – at 7 a.m. — and closes later – at 6 p.m.
“We had four days in a row – Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday – we had to have four staff each day to cover all those hours,” Nickels said.
Since Our Community Place extends its hours during cold weather, it requires two additional shelter monitors during the day, upping the total staff requirement to six.
Nickels said partnering with Open Doors has allowed the two shelters to share resources while providing full-time thermal shelter. When Our Community Place extends its daytime hours, they open at the same time Open Doors closes – working cooperatively to provide thermal shelter all day and night.
“Basically, folks come from the shelter, they walk right into our door and then at 6 p.m., they get picked up, they walk out of our door to the busses and then over to Open Doors,” Nickels said.
Nickels said Open Doors can accommodate up to 70 people at one time. During the recent freeze from Dec. 23-25, Nickels said on a typical cold day around 50 people show up for the daytime shelter.
“It went really well, it was very successful for our first activation,” Riddle said. “If those triggers are met, which we suspect they probably will be as we get into the deeper winter, then of course we will activate as warranted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.