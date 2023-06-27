MOUNT CRAWFORD — A part of American history and local heritage was just below the surface, unrecognized at the little cemetery surrounding Friedens Church for years, but a new monument tells the tale.
After one of its members uncovered some of that history, the Fort Harrison Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution held a monument dedication and grave marking ceremony on Sunday, June 25, for the headstones of twelve patriots who served during the Revolutionary War.
In the afternoon heat filled with summertime humidity, members of SAR — some dressed in full period uniform — from across the state gathered under the pavilion at Friedens Church in Mount Crawford.
Randy Atkins — who initiated the project and played a key role in researching the cemetery and organizing the event — opened the program with some of the history found at Friedens Church.
According to Atkins, Friedens Church was founded in 1762 and remains the oldest standing church in Rockingham County in which case its graves are among the oldest too. It was started by German Lutherans and has taken the namesake of many different denominations since then. In fact, many of the stones set into the hill were originally written in German.
"I am a cemetery explorer," began Atkins, "and it's my fascination with cemeteries that actually led me to join the SAR."
Atkins explained that during his years of research, he discovered his first patriot ancestor to be buried at Mill Creek Church. Out of 31 total patriots in his lineage, he has only found seven graves of which three have been marked. Marking graves recognizes their historic importance and preserves the cemetery from development as well as the reverence of the memory of the names that have been honored, he said.
"There's a lot of history buried here," Atkins said.
A group of descendants assisted Atkins in unveiling the monument — installed by Hartman Memorials free of charge — that listed the names of the patriots buried there.
A few of the 12 names had military rankings listed as their titles, but many simply had the letters PS stamped in front. Those individuals who did not serve in the military yet provided support to the continental army through food or munitions are still considered patriots and recognized as such. Patriots buried at Friedens Church include John Baker Sr., John Mathew Dout, Johan George Gangwer, Daniel Huffman, Valentine Huffman, Peter Roller Sr., Jacob Schenk, Valentine Saufley, George Schlosser, Leonard Tutwiler, Mathias Wilberger and Jacob Yost.
"Whenever we get a chance and an opportunity to come together and honor our patriots," Atkins expressed, "it just makes me happy."
After a musket salute performed by members of the Virginia Society of SAR color guard, the tunes of "Amazing Grace" played on the bagpipes finished out the ceremony and attendees walked the rows of gravestones where the first soldiers and supporters who served a country fighting for its independence lay buried.
