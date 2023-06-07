A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the northbound travel lane of U.S. 11 in Shenandoah County Tuesday morning, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.
Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occured when a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Deborah A. McCormick, 70, of Fort Valley, struck Ramon L. Santiago Rivera, 74, of Edinburg.
Rivera, who was walking a bicycle in the far-right side of the northbound travel lane, died at the scene of the crash, after McCormick's Elantra struck him from behind, the release said.
Rivera died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries, the release said.
McCormick has been charged with reckless driving, the release said.
Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, the release said, and it remains under investigation.
