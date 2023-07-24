DAYTON — Richmond-based author Karl Rhodes signed dozens of copies of a book steeped in local history during an official launch event held at Rocktown History on Saturday.
“Peggy’s War” is a 290-page novel that brings to life the true story of Margaret “Peggy” Rhodes — the great, great-grandmother of the author — who lived as a Union sympathizer during the Civil War.
Despite the war and watching her husband die of consumption, she managed a farm and raised a family. She also did something a bit more unusual.
Rhodes served as postmaster for the underground railroad run by Mennonites and Dunkards and concealed deserters of the Confederate army in a secret cellar under her bedroom floor.
According to the author’s note, inspiration for the book started with an expedition to find some legendary Civil War guns hidden in a cave near Weaver’s Church of the Brethren by his great, great-grandfather. Having been four years old at the time of exploration, Rhodes backed out and the guns were never found.
Even still, his mind stayed on the mystery and the topic of Mennonites’ and Dunkards’ role in the war for many years. A few of his questions were finally answered after reading a book series written by David Rodes and Norman Wenger called “Unionists and the Civil War Experience in the Shenandoah Valley” — which also sparked his interest in researching the testimony of Margaret “Peggy” Rhodes.
“Peggy’s courage and tenacity motivated me to write this book,” Rhodes noted. “She was indeed a remarkable woman, and I wanted to tell her story in a way that is perhaps more reader friendly than the testimony that Rodes and Wenger transcribed in their 5,000-plus pages.”
Many folks in attendance of the book signing were distant relatives of the main character herself. Eugene and Sharmen Stouse, one couple that moved to the area in May, stood patiently in line.
“It’s a fascinating story,” Sharmen Stouse said. “History is something [my husband and I] had in common and this area is a magnet for history. I’m always interested in stories about women since they played a crucial role, yet their stories were either never told or were forgotten.”
Even though Rhodes has been writing for 40 years as a business and economics journalist, “Peggy’s War” is his first published book.
“I want people to understand the convictions of peace churches,” Rhodes said, “and the Civil War gives great context for just that.”
Rhodes will make his way back to the Valley Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. for a hybrid webinar that will dive into the more than 500 endnotes that reveal the facts behind his writings that read like a historical fictional novel. Registration is required for the event and more information can be found on Rocktown History’s website at https://www.rocktownhistory.org/upcoming-events/peggys-war/.
Copies of “Peggy’s War” are available for purchase at Rocktown History, the Brethren Mennonite Heritage Center and Rocky Cedars store.
