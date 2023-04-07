As part of a commitment to help eliminate childhood hunger in the U.S., Perdue Farms delivered a $15,000 grant and a truckload of nutritious no-antibiotics-ever protein to Blue Ridge Area Food Bankin Verona, Va., in support of its Good Food School Market child nutrition program.
The grant,funded by the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation,and 20,000pounds of protein — the equivalent of nearly 17,000meals — are part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors®out reach to improve quality of life and build strong communities.
The Good Food School Market is a privately funded child nutrition program that brings fresh produce and shelf-stable foods into schools for distribution to students and families experiencing food insecurity and seeks to reduce the stigma of receiving food assistance. The Perdue Foundation grant will help maintain charitable food assistance services for about 395 students and families a month at Harrisonburg High School and 194 students and families each month at Broadway High School.“We’re grateful to the Perdue Foundation for renewing its generous support and sponsorship of two Good Food School Market locations — Harrisonburg High School and Broadway High School,” said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “One in 12 children in the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank service area face hunger. By partnering with schools through the Good Food School Market, more teens are getting wholesome foods they need to create strong futures. When a teenager lives with hunger in the house, so does the family. School-based pantries help remove the stigma for students who don’t want others to know they are in need.”
“If kids are thinking about food, they aren’t going to learn. They can’t focus on their education if they are hungry,” said Jenny Knick, Broadway High School assistant principal and Market co-coordinator. “I wish everyone had an opportunity to talk to our kids and our families to understand how much this means to them.”
As Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, explained, “We like that the Good Food School Markets provide much-needed support to children and families during these difficult economic times, especially in advance of weekends and breaks when school breakfast and lunch are not provided. For nearly two decades, Perdue has partnered with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help our neighbors struggling with food insecurity and we’re honored to continue that support through this program."
