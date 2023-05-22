BERRYVILLE — Concerns by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors have put the Virginia Department of Transportation’s plan to restrict turning at a dangerous intersection east of Berryville on hold.
Board Chairman David Weiss told VDOT engineers Tuesday afternoon that the supervisors can’t understand the reasoning behind the plan for the junction of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and Shepherds Mill Road (Route 612).
VDOT presented its recommendation to the board in April. Now, it aims to collect more traffic data at the intersection before deciding whether — and how — to proceed with changes there.
If it decides to put forth a different plan, VDOT will hold a meeting with area residents to discuss it, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
VDOT data shows the Harry Byrd Highway/Shepherds Mill Road intersection is the second most dangerous one in Clarke County based on occurrences of accidents. David Morris, a regional traffic engineer, said the problem apparently stems from parking outside a convenience store at the intersection, fast-moving traffic in the westbound lanes of Harry Byrd Highway and limited sight distances due to nearby hills.
Morris didn’t discuss accident data in detail.
Currently, a median cross-through at the intersection allows drivers to turn left from Harry Byrd Highway onto Shepherds Mill Road and go north, as well as drivers along that side road to turn left onto the four-lane, divided highway and go east.
VDOT’s plan has been to restrict the cross-through to traffic turning left onto Shepherds Mill Road from the highway. Drivers on Shepherds Mill Road intending to go east on Harry Byrd Highway toward Loudoun County would have to turn right onto the highway and go west, turn left onto the next cut-through at Hawthorne Lane and then turn left onto the highway to go east, diagrams show.
A turning lane approaching the Hawthorne Lane cut-through would be lengthened.
But “this (plan) is not necessarily set in stone,” Morris said.
Supervisors questioned why it was decided to make Hawthorne Lane the new cut-through for eastbound traffic. Morris replied that data shows no crashes have happened there for at least 10 years.
Morris said data shows that site distances are good there.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence asked if an acceleration lane could be installed on Harry Byrd Highway for traffic turning onto it from Shepherds Mill Road. Morris responded that elevation differences between the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway would make that hard.
“You can do those things easier” when highway surfaces are flat, said Morris.
He said, though, he doesn’t drive along those roads daily, so he doesn’t know exactly how traffic flows along them.
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District’s representative, does.
“I live on Shepherds Mill,” he said. “I know how much traffic is on Shepherds Mill. They [vehicles] queue up [at the intersection] ... and they take a chance” at not getting hit when they get onto Harry Byrd Highway.
Meadowbrook Lane resident Shane Boswell said there’s not enough room at Hawthorne Lane for vehicles along Harry Byrd Highway to slow down without being hit.
Weiss asked if VDOT could make the cross-through at Chilly Hollow Road (Route 621), further down Harry Byrd Highway at Nalls Farm Market, the official one for westbound traffic wanting to turn and go east.
“It’s certainly an option,” Morris said, adding improvements could be made to that cross-through to encourage drivers to use it instead of the one at Hawthorne Lane.
Some drivers might decide to go even farther down the highway, to signals at the intersection of East Main Street going into Berryville, and make a U-turn, he said.
It’s all about how much inconvenience drivers don’t mind experiencing, he indicated.
Tim Lettie, who lives on Spring House Lane nearby, disagreed.
“I don’t think anyone is concerned about the inconvenience,” Lettie said. He noted hearing many comments to that effect from his neighbors.
Rather, the issue is having to “pull out in a very fast environment” and then shift over on Harry Byrd Highway in the heavy traffic, he said.
Weiss said his personal preference is to leave the intersection as it is and “deal with the devil you know.”
He said, however, that VDOT has now heard from the supervisors as well as the public about its plan. The ball is now in its court, so to speak.
Placing the plan on hold until more data is collected “sounds good to me,” said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
No changes in travel patterns are guaranteed to prevent accidents, said Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg.
The county’s most dangerous intersection is at Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) and John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50) near Boyce, according to Morris.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.