MONTEBELLO — A plane crashed into mountainous terrain near Montebello around 3:30 p.m. according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane, a Cessna Citation, took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennesee and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.
According to the Washington Post, the crash was connected to a sonic boom heard in the Washington, D.C., area. The Post reported that the Cessna was unresponsive when hailed by authorities, causing military jets to scramble.
The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, and the NTSB will provide all further updates, according to the FAA.
