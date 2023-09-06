SHENANDOAH COUNTY — A small town in Shenandoah County may be getting a lot bigger soon.
Toms Brook’s council and planning commission held a joint meeting Thursday with representatives of the Northern Shenandoah County Regional Commission (NSVRC) to discuss a planned residential development on property straddling the town’s boundary. Amanda Kerns of the NSVRC and District 3 Board of Supervisors member Dennis Morris were also in attendance.
The unusual location of the meeting, in the gymnasium of Toms Brook School Apartments, was fitting as the former schoolhouse is right next door to the topic at hand: 3250 S. Main St.
An apartment complex planned for the site, called Madison Village Toms Brook, would contain two buildings with 36 units each for a total of 72 apartments.
While the site of the planned development is technically outside the town limits, an access road connecting the complex to U.S. 11 would enter the town on land adjacent to Toms Brook School Apartments.
The plans were met with concern from members of the planning commission as well as Mayor Lisa Currie, who expressed unease at the impact that 72 new families would have on a town of less than 300 people.
“Toms Brook is one of the smallest towns in the state of Virginia,” Currie said. “We have one police officer that we pay for, we don’t have a ladder truck, we do not have any paid fire and rescue. So what about the safety of our residents?”
The apartments would also be connected to Toms Brook-Maurertown Sanitary District utilities in addition to relying on local public safety services.
Developer Davis Enterprises applied in July for a special-use permit to build the complex on the Shenandoah County portion of the land. The property is zoned R-3 High Density Residential, meaning it is suitable for a multi-family housing development.
By Virginia law, a special-use permit requires two public hearings: one before the county planning commission and one before the board of supervisors.
The first public hearing for the special use permit is scheduled for Oct. 5 at the Shenandoah County Planning Commission meeting.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
