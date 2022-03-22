March is Disability Awareness Month in the U.S.
To celebrate, local nonprofit Pleasant View is holding a Disability Awareness Rally today starting at 1 p.m.
The rally will take place on the east lawn of the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to a press release. Pleasant View has been serving people with developmental disabilities locally since 1971.
Speakers will include Kevin Paluszak, Pleasant View executive director, and Genny Pipitone, president of the Harrisonburg Kiwanis Aktion Club, a branch of the national service club especially for adults with disabilities.
The rally is about celebrating the accomplishments of people with disabilities, according to the release. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs to show why they celebrate. There will be an open mic opportunity for brief statements in recognition of individuals with disabilities. All are invited to attend.
The rain date for the event is March 29 at 1 p.m. For more details on the event, visit the Facebook invitation for the rally. The contact person for the event is Pam Miller, who is reachable via email at pmiller@pleasantviewinc.org.
— Staff Report
