Sunlight shone on poems lining the walls inside the home of the Furious Flower Poetry Center. Wandering around the small gallery, the poems plucked at feelings of a universal human experience: grief and loss.
The poetry gallery opened the Be)Holding Love & Loss: An Interdisciplinary Arts and Humanities Series on Grief on Friday, beginning a series of events that aims to give the Harrisonburg community a space to discuss, understand and explore grief.
The series, led by Michael Trocchia, a professor in the James Madison University Department of Philosophy and Religion and a collection administration coordinator at JMU Libraries, was inspired by the questions behind how humanity understands suffering and how to hold on to loved ones. Trocchia said he wanted to create entry points into the examination of grief through the arts.
“Part of the inspiration came up just thinking about a lot of these types of questions and talking to people — my students, but also friends, family — about the enormous grief that we feel,” Trocchia said. “I wanted to create a new kind of space for people to come and think about these things and talk with one another and feel these things.”
The series of events, which includes poetry readings, panel discussions and dance performances, is a collaboration across the JMU and Harrisonburg community, with many of the events happening at businesses within the city.
The opening of the two-month gallery on Friday at the Furious Flower Poetry Center was the first event of the series, giving those who read the poems an opportunity to understand grief better, Trocchia said.
“Some of these poems are absolutely devastating in a way in which you feel that something cannot be held on to,” Trocchia said. “A poem can … hold that for you and give you a way to think about it, and a way to kind of work through a certain feeling that you have.”
Trocchia curated the gallery, reading and rereading broadsides from the poetry center and selecting poems that fit the theme. Broadsides are small batches of handprinted poems, often with corresponding art that allows people to engage with poetry with several senses, Assistant Director of the Furious Flower Poetry Center L. Renée explained.
Lauren K. Alleyne, the executive director of the Furious Flower Poetry Center, said the broadside gallery makes poetry, which often feels abstract, more tangible.
“[Trocchia] came — he looked at the [broadsides.] Read the poems, held them in his hands, felt the textures,” Alleyne said. “For our audience, when they come to the exhibit, they read an object on the wall, so it becomes a little bit more real.”
Bringing everyone into the world of poetry, Renée said, is something the Furious Flower Poetry Center strives to do to show that the art of poetry can reach everyone.
“There are sometimes experiences that we don't quite know how to put into language or how to express, and poetry, really, is a container for such a vast landscape of emotions,” Renée said.
Alleyne, who’s a writer of loss and grief, said participating in the series was “a natural fit” for her. When combined together and in the context of loss, Alleyne said the poems resonate in a new way.
Trocchia said he wanted to explore how the poems communed with the dead.
“It's a way of just pausing and acknowledging that we live among the dead,” Trocchia said. “They are right there on the other side of us — even if they're not visible, they are present, in many ways, even in our own actions, in our own behaviors, in our own voices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.