A sentiment was at the core of the Evening of Good Grief: Poems and Songs event, which was held at Pale Fire Brewing on Tuesday.
“Death is not silence. It is where I hear you most clearly,” L. Renée said, during her poetry reading at the event.
The event is the first in Michael Trocchia’s Be-Holding Love and Loss series, which will feature performers using different media to discuss grief. This first event featured local musicians and poets performing pieces about grief, loss and healing — from both personal and community perspectives. Several of the performers were also James Madison University faculty.
“We have a culture of ‘just move on,’” said Lauren Alleyne, who read poetry at the event. “We need to be using that grief.”
Lauren Alleyne is the executive director of JMU’s Furious Flower Poetry Center. She read four poems highlighting different elements of grief to an audience that seemed to be hooked on every word.
One of Alleyne's poems was about the loss of a family friend, one was about grieving the loss of innocence. Another was about contemplating grief on a spiritual level.
Alleyne also talked about grief on a community or national scale. Alleyne had also performed at Pale Fire before, in April, at the Books and Brews Solostalgia event.
“I read as a poet in various reading series, but I don’t think I’ve done anything as a thematic expanded form like this before,” Alleyne said of the event. “Certainly not with this particular topic.”
Alleyne also described herself as the “downer poet” of the event. When introducing her reading, she joked to the audience that when she would read her poems to her mother, the tone and subject matter of the work would cause her mother to ask, “Why are you so sad?”
The performances also seemed to resonate with the audience. Brittany Dorman is the partner of Rev. Bill Howard, who also did a musical performance. She said the event was an experience that couldn’t be compared to other shows around the city.
"I thought it was really intriguing,” Dorman said. “I didn’t really know what I was getting into, other than it was a show that was going to celebrate and inspect what grief can be. There’s a lot of different ways to grieve and I think that was well highlighted tonight.”
Michael Trocchia, who organized the series, was grateful for the positive reception.
“You could present something where you are putting grief on display in some ways, and there’s a little worry about how it’s going to be perceived,” Trocchia said. “This is the kind of thing people need and want to talk about and want to work through and understand.”
The event also preceded the twenty-second anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The event did not specifically mention 9/11, but some performers did touch on it in their work.
Dave Brennan, a JMU adjunct professor, read poetry about waiting for loved ones who never came home. The poem seemed to touch on the grief felt by the loved ones of victims of the attacks.
Bryce Hayes, who has been a JMU music professor for 13 years, performed a cover of a song from the perspective of someone who died in the attacks. It was about that victim sending a message from heaven that they will still be present in the little joys of their loved ones lives. He performed vocally and on the piano to a room that seemed captivated by the performance.
The tone of the song was somber, but reassuring, promising that the deceased will still be present in their loved ones' lives.
An article in the Atlantic, written in 2020, focused on the collective grief that was experienced through 9/11. Author Garratt M. Graff asserts the people of the U.S. lack the shared sentiments that once united them following the attacks.
“Few images of 9/11 are more haunting than those of the New York City hospitals that sat empty, ready for injured people who never came,” Graff said in the 2020 article.
Hayes’ versions of the songs he performed will be part of an album scheduled to release next year. The album, called Love to Me, will be a collection of love songs.
The next event in the series, Grief and Belief, will take place at the Golden Pony on North Main Street. It will be a discussion of love and loss, again featuring JMU faculty. It is scheduled for Sept. 20.
“This one’s super unique and interesting,” Hayes said of the event. “It’s great to be in a brewery and have wonderful community experiences like this. I also love combining poetry and song. They speak to each other.”
