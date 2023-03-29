Front Royal authorities arrested a Page County man on Monday in an undercover operation targeting online solicitation of children.
Allen Joseph Bright, 35, of Luray, stands charged with two counts of using a communications system to solicit a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes, according to a Front Royal Police Department media release.
Front Royal police have now arrested 11 people since March 23, 2022 as a result of the undercover operation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.
Front Royal police detectives initiated an undercover investigation on March 20 into the solicitation of juveniles for sexual purposes in the Warren County area, according to the release. An adult male, later identified as Allen Joseph Bright, 35, of Luray, started soliciting a detective who he believed to be a girl under the age of 15, the release states. Bright sent sexually explicit material to the undercover detective, the release states.
Detectives went to Bright’s workplace in Luray on Monday and apprehended him on warrants charging him with the two felonies, the release states. Police took Bright to the Page County Jail where a magistrate ordered him held without bond. Bright is scheduled to appear in the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on April 20.
Virginia State Police also arrested Bright on two additional charges of the same nature, according to the release.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, coordinated by the state police.
Front Royal police ask that anyone with more information about this case contact Detective M.R. Ramey at 540-636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com. Anyone with information about the solicitation or exploitation of children is asked to contact the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.